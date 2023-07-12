SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP PROMOTION

DALLAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the promotion of Dean Jenkins from Assistant Treasurer to Vice President Treasurer, effective immediately. Jenkins's promotion follows Chris Monroe's recent departure from the Company, and he will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo.

Since joining Southwest® in 2008, Jenkins has established himself as a well-respected voice within the investment banking and credit agency communities. His extensive knowledge and expertise in the fields of capital structure strategy, cash management, and risk management will be integral to serving the Company in his new role.

Prior to joining Southwest, Jenkins began his career as a Financial Analyst and has since served in roles such as an Audit Manager, Finance Manager, Financial Consultant, and Assistant Treasurer. Jenkins received his bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Texas at San Antonio, followed by his MBA from the University of North Texas. He is also a Certified Public Accountant with the state of Texas.

"I am delighted for Dean to step into the Vice President Treasurer role," said Romo. "I would like to congratulate him and thank him for the 15 years of dedication he has already shown Southwest. We're fortunate to have Leaders such as Dean and look forward to seeing him excel during this new chapter with the Company."

