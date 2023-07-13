Detroit Concours Announces 'Powered by Detroit' Campaign Honoring People Who Put the World on Wheels

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Concours, a celebration of the city and the automotive culture that defines it, today announced 'Powered by Detroit,' a campaign which honors the people who put the world on wheels by highlighting their vehicles and stories. This year's event, taking place Friday, September 22 and Saturday September 23, will also feature Ed Welburn, a 44-year veteran of General Motors' design team, as Chief Judge.

Starting today and running through August 15th, automotive industry employees are invited to participate in 'Powered by Detroit' by submitting photos of themselves with their collectible automobiles. The photos will form custom artwork and be unveiled at the September event. Participants are also encouraged to submit applications for their collector cars to be featured in a special display at Cars & Community on Friday, September 22. A special class, consisting of manufacturer-owned heritage vehicles, will be shown on Saturday, September 23 at the Detroit Concours d'Elegance. Additionally, all Detroit Three employees and retirees will receive discounted event tickets. Photo submissions and vehicle applications can be shared here.

"From assembly lines to design studios, machine shops and board rooms, America's automotive industry was powered by the people of Detroit. Many are unsung heroes, creating the cars we see in museums, on Concours lawns and racing at tracks around the world and we thought it was time to highlight their collective contributions," said Matt Orendac, Hagerty's Vice Chairman, Concours Group. "That's why this year we've taken a traditional honoree program and scaled it up with Powered by Detroit as our way of recognizing this collective passion and contribution."

Friday's Cars & Community event will provide a festival of fun for the whole family. The day will feature Motor City Car Club Displays, a collection of locally owned show vehicles curated from the Midwest, the Future Drivers Club for kids of all ages, a RADwood-era showcase and more. Tickets for Friday's event can be purchased here. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free.

Saturday's Concours d'Elegance will host 150 historically significant vehicles. Featured classes including '57 Heaven, Mopar Magic, Ferraris from the '60s, and Concours of America All Stars, which will include Best in Class vehicles from 1979-2021. An awards ceremony and free Hagerty Ride & Drives will be available to public ticketholders all day. Tickets for Saturday's event can be purchased here. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free. Early Entry and Club Detroit ticketholders may enter at 9 a.m.

Also announced today is Ed Welburn as the Detroit Concours d'Elegance's Chief Judge. With decades of hands-on experience designing cars and leading teams at the highest level, Welburn's keen eye for detail will elevate standards for judging at the Detroit Concours to match other world class Concours events.

The Detroit Concours d'Elegance is a tribute to the people and city that designed, built and drove American car culture, and to the vehicles at its heart. Held at the Detroit Institute of Arts with activity throughout the city, complementary and ticketed activities include new-vehicle showcases, ride & drive opportunities, exclusive experiences as well as Friday's family-focused Cars & Community and Saturday's Concours d'Elegance.

The Detroit Concours d'Elegance builds on more than four decades of world-class automobiles, fine dining, exceptional hospitality and impactful community giving. Its heritage can be traced back to its beginnings in 1979 at Meadow Brook and Concours of America.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 69 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit https://www.hagerty.com/, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

