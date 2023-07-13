Eagle Eye Power Solutions Extends Footprint with Enhanced Regional Sales Manager Network

Industry leader in critical DC power solutions makes a key hire and realigns sales team for greater North American coverage.

MEQUON, Wis., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to better serve growing customer demand, Eagle Eye Power Solutions has recently made multiple personnel moves across its sales department. Highlighted by the recent hiring of an Eastern Regional Sales Manager, Chris Manis, the bolstered team is poised for a strong second half of 2023 and beyond.

"By hiring Chris and realigning key members of our sales team, we've put ourselves in an ideal position to continue providing optimal 'customer first' service across the US and Canadian markets," said Eagle Eye Power Solutions VP of Sales, Brian Jurkiewicz.

"Chris brings a wide range of DC power technical expertise to our team and allows us to shift other technically savvy sales staff to the Central and Western regions, too, providing even better coverage nationwide."

The other key personnel move consists of promoting Andrew Charlton to Western Regional Sales Manager. A tenured Eagle Eye employee with 8+ years of experience, Andrew has covered everything from technical support, inside sales, and most recently performed as an Outside Sales Manager with critical utility customers.

"By elevating Andrew through this much deserved promotion and putting him into a Regional Sales Manager role, he will be able to leverage his experience to enhance our rep and territory management functions across Texas and the West Coast. Andrew is the perfect external advocate of our brand, solutions, and company culture – a highly respected individual with strong relationships in the Utility markets we serve," said Jurkiewicz.

With a primary focus on reaching as many electrical utilities as possible across the US and Canada, Eagle Eye's new regional coverage will allow its sales force to be in front of more customers more often.

"We want every utility company to know who we are and what we offer. This new structure will allow us to do just that," said Jurkiewicz.

About Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining Critical Power Education, Solutions and Services. With a team of DC Power specialists to draw upon, Eagle Eye works with Utilities and other Critical Power clients to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

