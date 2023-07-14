iQIYI Unveils Exciting Anime Line-up for Summer, Providing Youngsters with Diverse Content Across Genres

BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is scheduled to release a wide range of premium original anime productions from early July onward and throughout the summer, demonstrating iQIYI's continuous commitment to empowering the Chinese anime industry's growth.

The slate of content features original premium amines across genres—including Chinese fantasy, science fiction, martial arts, adventure and comedy—and promises to captivate diverse user interests. Highly anticipated titles include The Grand Lord, The Land of Miracles Season 3, Good Killer, and The Guardian Legend.

The Grand Lord, an action anime adapted from the popular novel The Great Ruler, will be iQIYI's first anime year-long broadcast featuring 52 episodes. The anime achieves advanced visual storytelling leveraging cutting-edge tools previously used in blockbusters and animated movies, including 3D visual effects techniques. And thanks to a dedicated team of creators, the anime brings to life the exciting plots from the novel and delivers an immersive and unforgettable experience for old and new fans.

"Anime is on the path of unveiling its unparalleled value, and we believe that some titles will emerge as viewer favorites with reach and impact potentially beyond that of movies and dramas," said WANG Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer of iQIYI and President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) at the iQIYI World Conference. Wang added that iQIYI remains committed to expanding its investment in anime to facilitate the production of more and more high-quality anime titles in the next two to three years. iQIYI also unveiled 38 new anime IP series at the Conference.

With iQIYI's high-quality anime content, the platform has witnessed a surge in the number of devoted ACG (Anime, Comics, and Games) users. Over the course of the 2022 summer vacation to the 2023 winter vacation, iQIYI's anime user base grew by 7%.

At present, iQIYI anime library has over 3,000 titles. In addition to the self-produced anime, it also exclusively broadcasts some classic Japanese manga series, including iconic titles such as One Piece and Slam Dunk, offering users an extensive array of choices tailored to their preferences.

The latest releases follow in the footsteps of highly successful summer launches iQIYI has previously introduced, which coincide with the summer holiday and promise to generate substantial views.

The expanding library and increasing popularity of the platform also benefit from IQIYI's core strategy of developing contents around core, popular IPs. A prime example is Love Between Fairy and Devil. Leveraging the show's immense popularity across platforms, iQIYI created comics, animation, drama, and digital collectibles based on the original IP. The original show and its various adaptations led to additional user interest across platforms.

iQIYI is also committed to delivering premium user experience both on- and offline. For example, users can participate in exciting themed events online that not only give them the chance to win coveted membership cards and other rewards; meanwhile, those who visit related comic conventions in person can also enjoy similar benefits.

