MEDIA ADVISORY: Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for Farm Aid 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for Farm Aid's annual music and food festival will go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. ET. Ticket pre-sales sold out fast earlier this week, so expectations are that the general on-sale tickets will go quickly as well.

fa 2023 (PRNewswire)

Prices range from $75 to $315 and will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com. This year's festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

Farm Aid 2023 — a full day of music, family farmers, HOMEGROWN food and agrarian experiences — will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

This is the third Farm Aid concert that has taken place in Indiana, and the second in Noblesville. Farm Aid IV took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990, and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville just weeks after the terrorist attacks of 2001.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2023 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $70 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

— 30 —

**Editors, Producers and Photographers Note: Advance credentials are required for all media to attend Farm Aid 2023. Please visit farmaid.org/media by Monday, Sept. 4, to learn about these requirements and apply.

Media can download official Farm Aid photos and videos at farmaid.org/media .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Farm Aid