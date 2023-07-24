Contractor Expo Set to Take Place Amidst Potential UPS Strike and FedEx Consolidation

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Route Consultant, the leader in education and brokerage in the logistics space, is partnering with some of the biggest names in the logistics industry to host its fifth annual Contractor Expo + Party on July 29-30 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Thousands of logistics pros gather in Las Vegas for Route Consultant's annual Expo on the eve of a potential UPS strike.

Last year's Expo brought together approximately 3,500 logistics professionals, industry analysts and special guests. This year, the Expo takes place as FedEx Ground contractors—a substantial portion of the Expo attendees—navigate substantial volume fluctuations due to the consolidation of FedEx Express packages into the FedEx Ground network. Additionally, Amazon DSP contractors attend the event as pockets of the service network call for unionization. Perhaps most notably, the Expo takes place on the eve of a potential UPS workers' strike.

Still recovering from pandemic and supply chain disruptions, a potential UPS strike could seriously disrupt the delivery network in the United States.

"There are few industries that impact the American public as directly as the last-mile delivery space," said Spencer Patton, Founder and President of Route Consultant. "FedEx Ground, UPS and Amazon collectively deliver hundreds of millions of packages annually and create hundreds of thousands of jobs in our communities. These are real drivers of our economy, and bring complex issues to the surface – disruptions of any type are felt across all sectors.

"The Expo creates an environment where owners and investors in the logistics industry can learn from some of our brightest minds, network with one another, share best practices and be better together."

Kevin O'Leary, one of North America's most successful entrepreneurs, will be the keynote speaker at the Expo on Saturday, July 29 at 5:00 pm PDT. In his keynote address, O'Leary will share his personal advice for contractors, focusing on building a dream team, transforming adversity into opportunity, and strategies for making and growing a business (and its money).

"We are thrilled to host Kevin O'Leary as our keynote speaker for our 2023 Contractor Expo," said Annalee Cate, CEO of Route Consultant. "This is a year where we are connecting with our fellow entrepreneurs to diversify and build on existing businesses. Mr. O'Leary speaks directly to that growth mindset, and coupled with tailored programs related to specific aspects of the logistics space, the Expo aims to not only inform, but inspire."

The entire event, including food and drink, is free of charge for registered attendees. Contractor Expo attendees have access to a discounted room block at the Paris Hotel.

Route Consultant's Expo headline and premier sponsors include Bridgestone, BrightDrop, Bright Flag Recruiting, GroundCloud, Hello Truck Lease, Realm Health, and Xos Trucks.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.routeconsultantexpo.com/

About Route Consultant

Route Consultant is the definitive resource in the logistics space. The professional team knows this industry inside and out and brings decades of combined contracting experience. Additionally, Route Consultant has evaluated the financial and operational data of thousands of companies in the FedEx Ground and Amazon DSP logistics space.

The Route Consultant training programs offer new investors and current contractors a clear path toward profitability and operational success.

Route Consultant is not endorsed by and is not recommended by Federal Express Corporation and FedEx Ground and Amazon. Route Consultant is not sponsored by, is not approved by, is not associated with, and has no connection whatsoever with Federal Express Corporation or FedEx Ground or Amazon.

