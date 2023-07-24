Kemin Nutrisurance Opens First Pilot Lab for Wet Pet Food at Global Headquarters

Completion of the new facility launches the business unit's Research and Exploration Services



DES MOINES, Iowa, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, recently introduced the Research and Exploration Services of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit, with the inauguration of Kemin's first-ever wet pet food pilot lab at its global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.

From left to right: Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries; Kimberly Nelson, President of Kemin Nutrisurance, the pet food and rendering technologies business unit; and Dr. Jason Shelton, Vice President of R&D for Kemin Nutrisurance, at the ribbon cutting for Kemin Nutrisurance's first-ever wet pet food pilot lab at its global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. (PRNewswire)

The wet pet food pilot lab is a key feature of Kemin Nutrisurance's leading approach to research, development and service, allowing the business unit and its customers to create, test and validate pet food and treats, including kibble and wet retort products, to help better predict large-scale results.

The state-of-the-art facility has more production capacity and testing capabilities than most research-and-development (R&D) labs, but with the flexibility of a smaller scale. Kemin Nutrisurance can now expand its innovative product lines and partner with customers to help test every aspect of their products with data validation.

A ribbon cutting was held on July 20 to officially open the new wet pet food pilot lab. The event showcased how Kemin Nutrisurance's Research and Exploration Services will enhance co-creation with customers and assist in replicating pet food formulas for both new and established products. With a dedicated space to develop wet pet food, as well as test dry kibble coating, Kemin Nutrisurance can now provide customers with all-encompassing analyses, from raw meat products to packaging to pet satisfaction.

"Our value-added Research and Exploration Services allow customers to speed up product creation and testing," said Dr. Jason Shelton, Vice President of R&D, Kemin Nutrisurance. "The accuracy and start-to-finish approach of Kemin's testing provides third-party validation of pet food, giving customers assurance that they are meeting regulatory standards and consumer expectations."

Kemin Nutrisurance's Research and Exploration Services support customers at every stage of production by utilizing industry-leading tools and rigorous evaluation to ensure customers' pet food meets their flavor, aroma, texture, and nutrition requirements. By partnering with Kemin Nutrisurance early in product development, customers can improve solution application and reduce implementation and uptake time at their facilities, assuring confidence on a larger scale.

"With Research and Exploration Services, we are able to elevate our own R&D efforts, building on Kemin's legacy of market-leading solutions and helping customers test, create and validate pet food products with unmatched accuracy and efficiency," said Dr. Shelton. "Now, with our expanded customer-service offerings, Kemin Nutrisurance delivers the industry's most comprehensive approach to R&D."

Kemin Nutrisurance's Research and Explorations Services expand beyond the U.S. with pilot labs and innovation centers in Brazil, Italy, and China.

