Isadora® Brings Joy to Cinco de Mayo and Beyond with Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Just 2 Minutes

ZAPOPAN and JALISCO, Mexico, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isadora is revolutionizing the way that people enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine with its new line of Barbacoa, Mole and Pork, bringing the taste of México to the table in just two minutes. Isadora is a 100% natural line of Mexican cuisine imported directly from México and packaged in flexible pouches using the latest technologies. The innovative packaging ensures shelf-stability without the need for refrigeration, making them perfect for on-the-go meals or quick and easy dinners.

With their new line of ready-to-eat pouches, Isadora is adding happiness to summer celebrations by making it easy to enjoy traditional Mexican cuisine without spending hours in the kitchen. As Americans eagerly look forward to the back-to-school season, a time-consuming meal prep is no longer required, making way for more quality time with family and friends.

Isadora's commitment to unparalleled flavors is evident in every aspect of the products, from the ingredients used to the cooking methods employed. Their website offers a variety of quick and easy recipes for tasty tacos, flautas, tostadas and more, all made with locally sourced ingredients and flavors to ensure a delicious and genuinely Mexican culinary experience.

"We are bringing the passion, creativity, and zest for life reflected by our heritage to every meal," said María José Garza, Isadora Brand Manager at Verde Valle Food, Inc. "We're excited to offer Americans a convenient and delicious way to celebrate everyday life and enjoy authentic flavors from México anytime, anywhere."

Whether serving an appetizer of mini-Mole sliders or pairing Barbacoa enchiladas with Isadora's 1-minute heat and serve beans, a delicious authentic meal is now easier than ever. The complete Isadora line is currently available at select retailers throughout the United States, ready to enhance any gathering with the unmistakable flavors from México.

For more information on Isadora and its new line of ready-to-eat Mexican food pouches, please visit https://www.isadoramexicanfood.com

