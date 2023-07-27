GLOBAL MANUFACTURER DRIVES GROWTH WITH KEY ACQUISTION

Bracalente Manufacturing Group Buys Millennium Manufacturing, Strengthens US Footprint

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracalente Manufacturing Group announced today the purchase of Millennium Manufacturing Inc. at their US Headquarters in Trumbauersville, PA. The acquisition of Millennium helps bolster the groups already robust specialized CNC milling, turning, multi-spindle manufacturing capabilities and complements their highly skilled workforce as it expands footprint in aerospace, EV, electromechanical automation and tactical markets.

Bracalente Manufacturing Group Logo (PRNewswire)

Bracalente Manufacturing Group is a privately-owned third-generation manufacturing company that has grown significantly over the past few years, increasing capacity and sales by more than 50%. The Millennium deal is an extension of that growth, ensuring the increased customer demand is backed by the rigorous quality standards in their specialty component manufacturing.

"The acquisition of Millennium Manufacturing is part of our growth plan. We are excited to bring the unique capabilities of the Millennium team to our group." stated Ron Bracalente, CEO and President of Bracalente Manufacturing Group. "We've increased our capacity to meet the demand of our customers. This deal strengthens our US presence with additional talent that specializes in our unique manufacturing offerings. It's a win for us."

The undisclosed financial deal is part of the Bracalente expansion initiative, with the addition of several multi-million-dollar automated machining cells, an expanded sales team and a culture of continuous learning and cross-training for the more than 130 employees stateside.

Started in 1950 as a simple screw machine shop in the family's garage, today Bracalente is a global manufacturer producing specialty components for some of the largest global brands.

Bracalente serves its customers utilizing several resources: a global supply chain with sourcing offices in India, Vietnam and China as well as an expanded, climate-controlled WOFE factory in China. These resources coupled with our headquarters and newly acquired factory outside of Philadelphia, PA places our company in a great position to grow with our existing customers and develop new relationships. All our facilities are ISO 9001 certified, including AS9100D in the US and IATF16949 in China. The US facility holds an ITAR registration and works with national defense, tactical and aerospace customers and suppliers.

Dave Fricke, owner of Millennium Manufacturing, said "The Bracalente name is synonymous with quality in our industry. Ron has continually invested in his people, equipment, and the trade. Deciding to be part of that legacy for our team, allows them the opportunity to thrive."

Bracalente is committed to not only grow their manufacturing footprint but also expand their impact through purpose-driven partnerships and opportunities in the Lehigh Valley. Manufacturing represents 18% of the Lehigh Valley's economic output, a larger percentage of GDP than the U.S. economy (12%). Bracalente has committed monies, resources, and time to attract, teach and hire new manufacturing talent.

"Over the last decade, we've donated more than $250k to our local trade schools, through our foundation, the Silvene Bracalente Memorial Foundation. We partner with the schools to help improve the image of manufacturing, attract new talent and work with our trade organizations and other manufacturers to ensure the pipeline of students coming into our trade is continuous," remarked Dave Borish, VP of Operations, Bracalente Manufacturing Group.

Bracalente Manufacturing Group

For more than three generations, Bracalente Manufacturing Group has been providing precision manufacturing solutions for a global market. From prototype to production, and with locations in the US, China, Vietnam and India, BMG delivers quality, on-time components for aerospace, agriculture, automotive, electronics, industrial, medical, oil & gas, recreational and tactical. For more information visit www.bracalente.com.

Current certifications

https://www.bracalente.com/capabilities-equipment-certifications/#certifications

Millennium Manufacturing, Inc.

For 25 years, MM has focused on Swiss & Mill/Turn CNC machining, Multi-spindle Machining and value-added assembly. Specializing in the production and design of high precision and quality components used in the electronics, medical, capital goods, instrumentation, and aerospace markets. Certified ISO 9001 2015.

Millennium Manufacturing Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bracalente Manufacturing Group