Post-it® Brand Teams Up with Nicole Ari Parker for Back-to-School "Think Loud" Sweepstakes

Parents share their wins on Instagram for a chance to win a total of $10,000

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Post-it® Brand from 3M teamed up with Nicole Ari Parker, actress, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist to encourage parents to celebrate their wins (big and small) this back-to-school season with the "Think Loud" Sweepstakes. Now through September 15, parents can post a picture on Instagram of their to-do lists, goals and thoughts on a Post-it® Note with #ThinkLoudSweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 back-to-school shopping spree for their children and an additional $5,000 to enjoy on items for themselves.

Actress Nicole Ari Parker helps kick off the “Think Loud” sweepstakes from Post-it® Brand. (PRNewswire)

A recent Post-it® Brand survey found that 77% of parents list "running the household" as their top challenge, and 69% cite "managing schedules" as their next greatest obstacle. However, 85% of parents believe they're more likely to achieve a goal if you write it down.1

"Knowing how hectic the back-to-school season can be, I'm excited to encourage parents to jot down a reminder to themselves and celebrate the amazing job they are doing for their families," says Parker. "My family teases me because I have notes all over the house! The Post-it® Super Sticky Notes (3in x 3in) are in my purse and car at all times, and the larger sizes are on the front door just before I leave the house. It is the only thing that works for me."

"On any given day, parents have so much running through their minds and sometimes, it's hard to manage it all," says Jeff Shusta, vice president, consumer business at 3M. "Each and every day, Post-it® Brand helps people get their thoughts, feelings, reminders, list, etc,. out of their heads and into the world to spark something bigger. The back-to-school season is the perfect time to reset, get excited for the new academic year, all while honoring the accomplishments parents have done for their loved ones."

Whether you are a parent prepping for a new school year, a teacher getting ready to return to the classroom, or a student looking to improve study skills, there is a perfect Post-it® Product for you. To learn more about the Post-it® Brand "Think Loud" Sweepstakes, check out post-it.com/thinkloudsweeps. For more information about Post-it® Brand, please visit Post-it.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ NE & AL and 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited by law. Enter from 12:01:00 a.m. CT on 7/11/23 & ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on 9/15/23. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Subject to the Official Rules. Sponsor: Post-it® Brand, 3M, St. Paul, MN 55144. Official Rules can be accessed at post-it.com/thinkloudsweeps.



















1 Source: This study was commissioned by 3M Post-it® Brand, surveying 500 nationally representative U.S. parents ages 21-64. Fielding took place May 2023.

About Post-it® Brand

Post-it® Brand can help you get your ideas out into the world because they can be the spark of something bigger. Think big, then Think Loud. For more information about Post-it® Brand, like or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

3M and Post-it® Brand are trademarks of 3M.

(PRNewsfoto/3M) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3M