Weyerhaeuser Reports Second Quarter Results

- Achieved net earnings of $230 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and net earnings before special items of $238 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
- Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $469 million, a 19 percent increase compared with first quarter 2023
- Completed strategic timberlands acquisition in Mississippi in July 2023
SEATTLE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $230 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion. This compares with net earnings of $788 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.0 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $151 million for first quarter 2023. Excluding an after-tax charge of $8 million for special items, the company reported second quarter net earnings of $238 million, or 32 cents per diluted share. There were no special items in second quarter 2022 or first quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2023 was $469 million compared with $1.2 billion for the same period last year and $395 million for first quarter 2023.
In July, Weyerhaeuser acquired 22 thousand acres of timberlands in Mississippi for approximately $60 million. These highly productive timberlands are strategically located to deliver immediate synergies with existing Weyerhaeuser operations and offer incremental real estate and natural climate solutions opportunities.
"In the second quarter, our teams delivered solid results across each of our businesses," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we continue to make meaningful progress towards our multi-year growth targets with the recent acquisition of high-quality timberlands in Mississippi. Looking forward, we are encouraged by recent improvements in the housing market, and maintain a favorable longer-term outlook for the demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses. Our financial position is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on delivering operational excellence across our unmatched portfolio of assets and enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation."
WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2023
2023
2022
(millions, except per share data)
Q1
Q2
Q2
Net sales
$
1,881
$
1,997
$
2,973
Net earnings
$
151
$
230
$
788
Net earnings per diluted share
$
0.21
$
0.31
$
1.06
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
734
732
746
Net earnings before special items(1)(2)
$
151
$
238
$
788
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)
$
0.21
$
0.32
$
1.06
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
395
$
469
$
1,205
Net cash from operations
$
126
$
496
$
1,146
Adjusted FAD(3)
$
55
$
415
$
1,065
(1)
Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.
(2)
Second quarter 2023 after-tax special items include an $8 million noncash environmental remediation charge. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.
(3)
Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.
TIMBERLANDS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2023
2023
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Net sales
$
604
$
567
$
(37)
Net contribution to pretax earnings
$
120
$
104
$
(16)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
188
$
172
$
(16)
Q2 2023 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were slightly higher than the first quarter. Export sales realizations were lower, while domestic sales realizations were comparable. Sales volumes to China were significantly lower and domestic sales volumes were significantly higher as the company intentionally flexed logs to domestic customers to capture higher margin opportunities. Per unit log and haul costs were lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes were comparable, while sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs were slightly lower. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.
Q3 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $25 million lower than the second quarter. In the West, the company expects fee harvest volumes and sales realizations to be moderately lower, partially offset by improved per unit log and haul costs. In the South, sales realizations are expected to be slightly lower, while fee harvest volumes and per unit log and haul costs are expected to be comparable. The company expects forestry and road costs in the West and South to be seasonally higher.
REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2023
2023
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Net sales
$
101
$
80
$
(21)
Net contribution to pretax earnings
$
53
$
52
$
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
89
$
70
$
(19)
Q2 2023 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the first quarter due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold decreased significantly due to the timing of transactions. The average price per acre was significantly higher and the average basis as a percentage of sales was significantly lower due to the mix of properties sold.
Q3 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings will be slightly higher than the second quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $20 million higher than the second quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. The company still expects full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $300 million and now expects basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year.
WOOD PRODUCTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2023
2023
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Net sales
$
1,318
$
1,500
$
182
Net contribution to pretax earnings
$
95
$
218
$
123
Adjusted EBITDA
$
148
$
270
$
122
Q2 2023 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board increased 6 percent and 11 percent, respectively, compared with first quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber were moderately higher and log costs were slightly lower, primarily for western logs. Unit manufacturing costs were slightly higher. For oriented strand board, sales and production volumes were moderately lower and unit manufacturing costs were moderately higher due to planned downtime for annual maintenance as well as a temporary period of unplanned downtime resulting from wildfire activity near the company's facility in Alberta. Fiber costs were slightly lower. Sales and production volumes were significantly higher for most engineered wood products, driven by improving demand from the homebuilding segment. Unit manufacturing costs were significantly lower for solid section and I-joist products, and raw material costs were lower for all products. Sales realizations were lower for most engineered wood products. Distribution results were significantly higher due to strong sales volumes for engineered wood products.
Q3 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the second quarter due to higher average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. Excluding the effect of those items, the company expects third quarter financial results will be slightly lower than the second quarter. For lumber, the company expects moderately higher sales volumes, moderately lower log costs and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates comparable sales volumes and fiber costs and slightly higher unit manufacturing costs. For engineered wood products, the company expects slightly higher sales volumes, slightly lower sales realizations and higher raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION
Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 28, 2023 to discuss second quarter results.
To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 28, 2023.
To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13734908) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734908). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13734908) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13734908) from outside North America.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: the growth of our business and long-term demand drivers; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road expenses for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; and sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business; and basis as a percentage of real estate sales in our Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources Business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
- the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
- market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
- changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
- restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
- the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
- economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
- performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
- potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
- the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
- the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
- our ability to hire and retain capable employees;
- the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
- raw material availability and prices;
- the effect of weather;
- changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
- the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
- energy prices;
- transportation and labor availability and costs;
- federal tax policies;
- the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
- legal proceedings;
- performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
- the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
- the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
- changes in accounting principles; and
- other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.
It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS
We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
Wood
Unallocated
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
151
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
66
Income taxes
22
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$
120
$
53
$
95
$
(29)
$
239
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
—
—
—
9
9
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(12)
(12)
Operating income (loss)
120
53
95
(32)
236
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
68
3
53
2
126
Basis of real estate sold
—
33
—
—
33
Adjusted EBITDA
$
188
$
89
$
148
$
(30)
$
395
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
Wood
Unallocated
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
230
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
70
Income taxes
25
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$
104
$
52
$
218
$
(49)
$
325
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
—
—
—
12
12
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(18)
(18)
Operating income (loss)
104
52
218
(55)
319
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
68
5
52
1
126
Basis of real estate sold
—
13
—
—
13
Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)
—
—
—
11
11
Adjusted EBITDA
$
172
$
70
$
270
$
(43)
$
469
(1)
Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
Wood
Unallocated
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
788
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
65
Income taxes
184
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$
153
$
65
$
863
$
(44)
$
1,037
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
—
—
—
11
11
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
Operating income (loss)
153
65
863
(34)
1,047
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
66
3
49
1
119
Basis of real estate sold
—
39
—
—
39
Adjusted EBITDA
$
219
$
107
$
912
$
(33)
$
1,205
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2023:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
Wood
Unallocated
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
381
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
136
Income taxes
47
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$
224
$
105
$
313
$
(78)
$
564
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
—
—
—
21
21
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(30)
(30)
Operating income (loss)
224
105
313
(87)
555
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
136
8
105
3
252
Basis of real estate sold
—
46
—
—
46
Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)
—
—
—
11
11
Adjusted EBITDA
$
360
$
159
$
418
$
(73)
$
864
(1)
Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS
We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.
The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:
2023
2023
2022
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Q2
Net earnings
$
151
$
230
$
788
Environmental remediation charge
—
8
—
Net earnings before special items
$
151
$
238
$
788
The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:
2023
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q2
Net earnings per diluted share
$
0.21
$
0.31
$
1.06
Environmental remediation charge
—
0.01
—
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
$
0.21
$
0.32
$
1.06
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS
We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.
The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:
2023
2023
2022
2023
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Q2
Q2 YTD
Net cash from operations
$
126
$
496
$
1,146
$
622
Capital expenditures
(71)
(81)
(81)
(152)
Adjusted FAD
$
55
$
415
$
1,065
$
470
Weyerhaeuser Company
Exhibit 99.2
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net sales
$
1,881
$
1,997
$
2,973
$
3,878
$
6,085
Costs of sales
1,512
1,528
1,789
3,040
3,436
Gross margin
369
469
1,184
838
2,649
Selling expenses
22
22
23
44
46
General and administrative expenses
101
108
102
209
194
Other operating costs, net
10
20
12
30
18
Operating income
236
319
1,047
555
2,391
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
(9)
(12)
(11)
(21)
(26)
Interest income and other
12
18
1
30
—
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(66)
(70)
(65)
(136)
(137)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
(276)
Earnings before income taxes
173
255
972
428
1,952
Income taxes
(22)
(25)
(184)
(47)
(393)
Net earnings
$
151
$
230
$
788
$
381
$
1,559
Per Share Information
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
$
0.21
$
0.31
$
1.06
$
0.52
$
2.09
Dividends paid per common share
$
1.09
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
1.28
$
1.81
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
733,163
732,021
744,542
732,599
746,017
Diluted
733,546
732,362
745,582
732,961
747,194
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)
732,507
730,850
741,738
730,850
741,738
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net earnings
$
151
$
230
$
788
$
381
$
1,559
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
9
12
11
21
26
Interest income and other
(12)
(18)
(1)
(30)
—
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
66
70
65
136
137
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
276
Income taxes
22
25
184
47
393
Operating income
236
319
1,047
555
2,391
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
126
126
119
252
241
Basis of real estate sold
33
13
39
46
70
Special items included in operating income
—
11
—
11
—
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
395
$
469
$
1,205
$
864
$
2,702
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Total Company Statistics
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net earnings
$
151
$
230
$
788
$
381
$
1,559
Loss on debt extinguishment(1)
—
—
—
—
207
Environmental remediation charge
—
8
—
8
—
Net earnings before special items(2)
$
151
$
238
$
788
$
389
$
1,766
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net earnings per diluted share
$
0.21
$
0.31
$
1.06
$
0.52
$
2.09
Loss on debt extinguishment(1)
—
—
—
—
0.28
Environmental remediation charge
—
0.01
—
0.01
—
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)
$
0.21
$
0.32
$
1.06
$
0.53
$
2.37
(1)
We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.
(2)
Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.
Selected Total Company Items
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Pension and post-employment costs:
Pension and post-employment service costs
$
6
$
5
$
8
$
11
$
18
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
9
12
11
21
26
Total company pension and post-employment costs
$
15
$
17
$
19
$
32
$
44
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
in millions
March 31,
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
797
$
1,095
$
1,581
Short-term investments
—
665
—
Receivables, net
440
462
357
Receivables for taxes
28
18
42
Inventories
586
539
550
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
202
188
216
Total current assets
2,053
2,967
2,746
Property and equipment, net
2,157
2,133
2,171
Construction in progress
222
260
222
Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion
11,564
11,512
11,604
Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion
211
207
214
Deferred tax assets
8
8
8
Other assets
365
383
375
Total assets
$
16,580
$
17,470
$
17,340
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
981
$
980
$
982
Accounts payable
266
254
247
Accrued liabilities
403
473
511
Total current liabilities
1,650
1,707
1,740
Long-term debt, net
4,072
4,817
4,071
Deferred tax liabilities
101
105
96
Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits
346
348
344
Other liabilities
335
352
340
Total liabilities
6,504
7,329
6,591
Total equity
10,076
10,141
10,749
Total liabilities and equity
$
16,580
$
17,470
$
17,340
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Cash flows from operations:
Net earnings
$
151
$
230
$
788
$
381
$
1,559
Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
126
126
119
252
241
Basis of real estate sold
33
13
39
46
70
Pension and other post-employment benefits
15
17
19
32
44
Share-based compensation expense
8
9
9
17
17
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
276
Other
3
(1)
—
2
14
Change in:
Receivables, net
(83)
(22)
198
(105)
(40)
Receivables and payables for taxes
14
13
(83)
27
27
Inventories
(36)
50
29
14
(58)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(9)
17
(2)
8
(3)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(87)
57
47
(30)
(15)
Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments
(6)
(5)
(10)
(11)
(14)
Other
(3)
(8)
(7)
(11)
(15)
Net cash from operations
$
126
$
496
$
1,146
$
622
$
2,103
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
$
(50)
$
(69)
$
(71)
$
(119)
$
(121)
Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation
(21)
(12)
(10)
(33)
(30)
Acquisition of timberlands
—
(2)
(265)
(2)
(283)
Purchase of short-term investments
—
(664)
—
(664)
—
Other
2
(2)
—
—
1
Net cash from investing activities
$
(69)
$
(749)
$
(346)
$
(818)
$
(433)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends on common shares
$
(799)
$
(139)
$
(134)
$
(938)
$
(1,352)
Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
743
—
743
881
Payments on long-term debt
—
—
—
—
(1,203)
Repurchases of common shares
(34)
(51)
(141)
(85)
(259)
Other
(8)
(2)
1
(10)
(5)
Net cash from financing activities
$
(841)
$
551
$
(274)
$
(290)
$
(1,938)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(784)
$
298
$
526
$
(486)
$
(268)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,581
797
1,205
1,581
1,999
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
797
$
1,095
$
1,731
$
1,095
$
1,731
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
57
$
70
$
71
$
127
$
149
Income taxes, net of refunds
$
6
$
12
$
269
$
18
$
354
Weyerhaeuser Company
Timberlands Segment
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Sales to unaffiliated customers
$
462
$
417
$
515
$
879
$
980
Intersegment sales
142
150
156
292
317
Total net sales
604
567
671
1,171
1,297
Costs of sales
461
439
495
900
918
Gross margin
143
128
176
271
379
General and administrative expenses
25
24
24
49
48
Other operating income, net
(2)
—
(1)
(2)
(4)
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
120
$
104
$
153
$
224
$
335
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Operating income
$
120
$
104
$
153
$
224
$
335
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
68
68
66
136
131
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
188
$
172
$
219
$
360
$
466
(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)
$
(24)
$
51
$
57
$
27
$
23
Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)
$
(26)
$
(22)
$
(23)
$
(48)
$
(53)
(2)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.
(3)
Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.
Segment Statistics(4)
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Third Party
Delivered logs:
Net Sales
West
$
229
$
206
$
308
$
435
$
567
(millions)
South
168
162
160
330
314
North
17
7
10
24
25
Total delivered logs
414
375
478
789
906
Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber
16
15
11
31
20
Recreational and other lease revenue
18
17
16
35
33
Other revenue
14
10
10
24
21
Total
$
462
$
417
$
515
$
879
$
980
Delivered Logs
West
$
137.10
$
123.45
$
173.35
$
130.30
$
167.63
Third Party Sales
South
$
38.23
$
37.49
$
38.47
$
37.86
$
37.81
Realizations (per ton)
North
$
81.71
$
78.69
$
83.93
$
80.73
$
76.79
Delivered Logs
West
1,674
1,661
1,778
3,335
3,382
Third Party Sales
South
4,386
4,341
4,167
8,727
8,302
Volumes (tons, thousands)
North
204
98
118
302
328
Fee Harvest Volumes
West
2,245
2,292
2,085
4,537
4,325
(tons, thousands)
South
6,432
6,430
6,159
12,862
12,001
North
285
175
180
460
458
(4)
Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Net sales
$
101
$
80
$
117
$
181
$
245
Costs of sales
41
21
45
62
86
Gross margin
60
59
72
119
159
General and administrative expenses
7
7
7
14
13
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
53
$
52
$
65
$
105
$
146
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Operating income
$
53
$
52
$
65
$
105
$
146
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3
5
3
8
7
Basis of real estate sold
33
13
39
46
70
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
89
$
70
$
107
$
159
$
223
(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Segment Statistics
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Net Sales
Real Estate
$
72
$
47
$
90
$
119
$
187
(millions)
Energy and Natural Resources
29
33
27
62
58
Total
$
101
$
80
$
117
$
181
$
245
Acres Sold
Real Estate
20,753
9,281
26,906
30,034
51,032
Price per Acre
Real Estate
$
3,241
$
4,790
$
3,215
$
3,720
$
3,484
Basis as a Percent of
Real Estate
46
%
28
%
43
%
39
%
37
%
Weyerhaeuser Company
Wood Products Segment
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Net sales
$
1,318
$
1,500
$
2,341
$
2,818
$
4,860
Costs of sales
1,159
1,218
1,414
2,377
2,690
Gross margin
159
282
927
441
2,170
Selling expenses
22
21
21
43
42
General and administrative expenses
36
37
35
73
70
Other operating costs, net
6
6
8
12
13
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
95
$
218
$
863
$
313
$
2,045
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Operating income
$
95
$
218
$
863
$
313
$
2,045
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
53
52
49
105
100
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
148
$
270
$
912
$
418
$
2,145
(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)
$
(127)
$
40
$
205
$
(87)
$
(166)
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(43)
$
(56)
$
(56)
$
(99)
$
(95)
(2)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.
Segment Statistics
in millions, except for third party sales realizations
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Structural Lumber
Third party net sales
$
515
$
573
$
998
$
1,088
$
2,204
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
450
$
479
$
776
$
465
$
901
in board feet)
Third party sales volumes(3)
1,144
1,196
1,289
2,340
2,446
Production volumes
1,143
1,164
1,232
2,307
2,435
Oriented Strand
Third party net sales
$
208
$
215
$
497
$
423
$
1,061
Board
Third party sales realizations
$
269
$
299
$
676
$
283
$
731
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
773
720
735
1,493
1,452
in square feet 3/8")
Production volumes
761
727
758
1,488
1,497
Engineered Solid
Third party net sales
$
169
$
215
$
247
$
384
$
443
Section
Third party sales realizations
$
3,643
$
3,571
$
3,863
$
3,602
$
3,660
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
4.7
6.0
6.4
10.7
12.1
in cubic feet)
Production volumes
4.6
5.9
6.4
10.5
12.1
Engineered
Third party net sales
$
87
$
126
$
168
$
213
$
305
I-joists
Third party sales realizations
$
3,171
$
2,901
$
3,432
$
3,006
$
3,207
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
27
44
49
71
95
in lineal feet)
Production volumes
25
38
50
63
94
Softwood Plywood
Third party net sales
$
41
$
44
$
53
$
85
$
111
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
490
$
474
$
746
$
481
$
765
in square feet 3/8")
Third party sales volumes(3)
83
94
70
177
145
Production volumes
74
84
67
158
133
Medium Density
Third party net sales
$
38
$
42
$
53
$
80
$
101
Fiberboard
Third party sales realizations
$
1,314
$
1,342
$
1,174
$
1,329
$
1,129
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
29
31
45
60
89
in square feet 3/4")
Production volumes
34
33
48
67
92
(3)
Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Unallocated Items
Q2.2023 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items
Net Charge to Earnings
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense
$
(27)
$
(32)
$
(36)
$
(59)
$
(67)
Liability classified share-based compensation
—
(2)
2
(2)
3
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(1)
2
3
1
3
Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO
9
3
18
12
(41)
Other, net
(13)
(26)
(21)
(39)
(33)
Operating loss
(32)
(55)
(34)
(87)
(135)
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
(9)
(12)
(11)
(21)
(26)
Interest income and other
12
18
1
30
—
Net charge to earnings
$
(29)
$
(49)
$
(44)
$
(78)
$
(161)
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Operating loss
$
(32)
$
(55)
$
(34)
$
(87)
$
(135)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2
1
1
3
3
Special items
—
11
—
11
—
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
(30)
$
(43)
$
(33)
$
(73)
$
(132)
(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Environmental remediation charge
$
—
$
11
$
—
$
11
$
—
Special items included in operating loss and net charge to
$
—
$
11
$
—
$
11
$
—
Unallocated Selected Items
in millions
Q1.2023
Q2.2023
Q2.2022
YTD.2023
YTD.2022
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(2)
$
(3)
$
(2)
$
(5)
$
(3)
For more information contact:
Analysts – Andy Taylor (206) 539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson (919) 861-0342
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company