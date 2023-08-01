SENTRAL APPOINTS LISA YEH PRESIDENT

COO Lisa Yeh to assume expanded role effective August 1

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral, the leading full-service residential hospitality company, announced today that its Board of Directors has promoted Lisa Yeh to President, effective today, August 1. In this expanded role, Ms. Yeh will oversee Sentral's day-to-day operations, in addition to her current responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer. Jon Slavet stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities as of July 31.

Lisa Yeh, President & COO, Sentral (PRNewswire)

Ms. Yeh has served as Sentral's Chief Operating Officer for over two years and brings over 20 years of multifamily experience to her role as President. As COO, Lisa has been instrumental in delivering and optimizing Sentral's unique business model, which consistently drives 20 percent lift in net operating income (NOI) for property owners by integrating best practices from the multifamily and hospitality industries.

Ms. Yeh has received widespread industry accolades and was most recently named to GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Women of Influence list, which recognizes "individuals that have… driven the industry to new heights via their outstanding successes." In her career, Ms. Yeh has held senior roles with some of the multifamily industry's most recognizable companies, including Essex Property Trust, AvalonBay Communities and CityView.

"I want to thank Jon for his significant contributions over the last three and a half years to the growth of Sentral and I am honored to receive the baton from him. I look forward to leading Sentral into its next phase of growth and maximizing value for owners, stakeholders and associates," said Ms. Yeh.

Ms. Yeh will work in close partnership with the rest of Sentral's leadership team, including Roman Speron, the company's Chief Development Officer, to drive Sentral's continued expansion of its portfolio of innovative, residential hospitality communities. The company recently introduced Sentral at Inspire Hollywood and announced two new communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sentral now manages 35 dynamic residential communities across 18 U.S. markets, representing more than 10,000 apartment units and a combined value of $5 billion.

For more information on partnering with Sentral, visit www.sentral.com/real-estate-partnerships .

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-service residential hospitality company, enabling Class A owners to unlock more NOI and asset value, while enhancing customer experience and reputation. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentral