Wingstop Charities Announces National Partnership with No Kid Hungry

Round Up purchases in August and September will benefit the food-focused campaign

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Charities – the charitable arm of Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) – today announced its national partnership with No Kid Hungry, where 100% of Round Up collections from Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app in the months of August and September 2023 will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Wingstop's Round Up program launched in November 2022, where flavor fans immediately embraced the opportunity to impact their local communities by rounding up their digital checks to the nearest dollar. Now through September 30, 2023, contributions will be donated to the Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign, that is changing the way schools and communities ensure hungry children have the food they need to learn, grow and succeed.

No Kid Hungry was selected because of its alignment with Wingstop Charities' mission to "amplify the flavor of our communities through service, focused on the environment, education, sports, food and entrepreneurship."

"There are natural synergies between the missions of Wingstop Charities and No Kid Hungry, and many Wingstop team members were already active supporters of No Kid Hungry financially. The partnership was organic," said Kelley Hartley, Board Chair of Wingstop Charities. "Together, we will have an even greater impact in the communities we serve."

"We are thrilled to partner with Wingstop Charities," said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships. "Their dedication to youth makes them a perfect partner to help us end childhood hunger by ensuring all kids get three nutritious meals a day. While 9 million kids could face hunger this year, our partnership with Wingstop Charities can make a significant impact in the lives of kids facing food insecurity and poverty."

In addition to No Kid Hungry, Wingstop Charities supports team members experiencing financial hardship, amplifies community efforts through grants, and provides scholarships to first generation team members.

To learn more, fans can visit wingstopcharities.org and Wingstop's Flavor for Good ESG platform at https://ir.wingstop.com/esg/overview.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,996 as of April 1, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Wingstop Charities

Wingstop Charities is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity with a mission to amplify the flavor of communities through service. Through grants, sponsorships and scholarships, the organization supports various community nonprofit organizations and team member programs. Wingstop Charities is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need. For more information about Wingstop Charities, visit https://wingstopcharities.org/ or contact wingstopcharities@wingstop.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

