CHRIS ALBRECHT AND JORGE GRANIER FORM RUBICON GLOBAL MEDIA TO ELEVATE LATIN AMERICAN CONTENT FOR GLOBAL AUDIENCES

Company Announces Multi-Project Agreement with Spain's Secuoya Studios

LOS ANGELES AND MADRID, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment industry leader Chris Albrecht and award-winning producer Jorge Granier today announced the formation of Rubicon Global Media, a vehicle designed to aggregate leading intellectual property from Latin America and Spain and transform it into content with global appeal. The company will also produce story driven content for Latin American audiences. In addition, the company announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Secuoya Studios, a leading Spanish language content production studio and distribution company and division of Madrid-based Secuoya Content Group (SEC: MCE). The studio will provide development funding and deficit financing for select Rubicon Global Media projects. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This is a first of its kind deal for Secuoya Studios, and I am thrilled to partner with Chris and Jorge as we expand our leadership position beyond the development and production of Spanish language content," said Secuoya Studios President James Costos. "It has always been my passion to bridge Spain and the U.S. through the power of storytelling."

"Latin American content has an ever-expanding audience, and we are excited to transform that IP into high quality, story driven content with worldwide appeal," said Granier. "Our mission is to showcase the rich Latin heritage while creating shows and films that transcend borders, unite cultures, and captivate audiences."

"There is an incredible opportunity for us to build an IP company that unites Latin America, Spain, and Hollywood," commented Albrecht. "Partnering with Secuoya enables us to access world-class production infrastructure and offer talent unique global participation. I'm excited to reunite with James."

Secuoya Studios, led by former HBO executive and U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos, creates fiction series, docuseries, unscripted television, and feature films focused on the Latin American, Spanish, and Spanish-speaking U.S. markets. The studio, with offices in Latin America, Miami, Los Angeles, and Spain, together with its Commercial and Distribution arm led by industry veteran Sergio Pizzolante, is expected to invest over $200 million on content this year and has several projects in development with global platforms and distributors such as Amazon, TelevisaUnivision, and NBCUniversal.

"Our studio is uniquely positioned to both invest in creating premium content and provide international productions with unmatched production services in Spain, and I look forward to continuing this journey with Jorge," added Sergio Pizzolante, Secuoya's President of Secuoya Studios Commercial and Distribution.

About Chris Albrecht :

Albrecht most recently served as Managing Director of Legendary Television, where he oversaw the television studio that specialized in financing, developing, and producing quality genre and character-driven projects and local language series for multiple platforms. At Legendary, Albrecht produced the hit Apple TV+ Japanese manga series "Drops of God." Prior to Legendary, Albrecht served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Starz where he elevated Starz globally with such scripted series as "Power," "Outlander," "American Gods," "Vida," "The Girlfriend Experience," "Black Sails" "Ash vs Evil Dead," and "Now Apocalypse." Albrecht is well known for his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBO, and President of HBO Original Programming. While at HBO, Albrecht transformed the company from a movie focused television service into a worldwide leader in original programming. His tenure at HBO was noted for changing the television landscape by creating some of the most critically acclaimed series in history, including "Sex and the City," "The Sopranos," "Six Feet Under," "Deadwood," "Band of Brothers," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Entourage," along with dozens of other programs.

About Jorge Granier:

Jorge Granier is a renowned media and entertainment entrepreneur with experience in creating, producing, selling, and distributing content for traditional and digital platforms. As an Executive Producer, he successfully brought and produced "Jane the Virgin" starring Gina Rodriguez to the U.S., which earned numerous awards, including a Golden Globe, AFI and Peabody Award. Prior to his work on "Jane the Virgin," he was the founder and CEO of Pongalo (Acquired by ViX, now TelevisaUnivision), a digital ecosystem of media properties, including the Pongalo OTT platform and Pongalo Networks' YouTube channels. Under his leadership, Pongalo became the largest collection of Latino-focused digital rights globally, including distribution partnerships with Hulu, Netflix, Google, Amazon, and others. Granier served as Director of New Business Development at RCTV International. "Variety" named Granier as one of its "10 Latinos to Watch" and "Top Dealmakers."

