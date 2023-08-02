General Dynamics Board Elects Laura J. Schumacher as Lead Director

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) has elected Laura J. Schumacher as independent lead director, effective immediately.

Schumacher has served on the General Dynamics board since February 2014. She is the former vice chairman for external affairs and chief legal officer of Abbvie, Inc., and was previously executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Abbott Laboratories. Schumacher currently serves as a director of Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

