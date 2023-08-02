Strava Rallies Communities to Strive for More™ Attention on Women's Sports

The subscription platform continues taking action to promote and support women's sports with TOGETHXR and The Sports Bra

SAN FRANCISCO and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, today announced its latest effort as part of its Strive for More™ initiative, a commitment to promote and support women in movement and sports. Jointly with TOGETHXR , a media and commerce company founded by world-renowned professional athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, and The Sports Bra , the only bar in the world dedicated to women's sports, Strava is hosting a community event, complete with a group run and watch party to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team while creating spaces for community and female empowerment.

"This is such an inspiring summer of women's sports - especially when you consider the challenges that face female athletes. Strava will continue to push forward and drive impact for women's equality in sport," said Zipporah Allen, Chief Business Officer at Strava. "On Strava, anyone can find or create their active community. That translates into our fierce commitment to increase representation on our platform and in our communities, and is integral to who we are. We will continue to find new ways to collaborate with partners with a similar passion to elevate the importance of women's sports."

The partnership between the three organizations originates through a shared purpose of elevating women's sports. Research indicates that women's sports television coverage only totaled to 5.4% of airtime compared to men's sports. The lack of attention has far-reaching consequences, from pay disparities to unequal opportunities and limited brand awareness.

"When I opened The Sports Bra, I wanted to combine my passion for women's sports and my need to create a welcoming community for fans like me. Since then, The Sports Bra has helped advance women's sports in ways I could not have imagined. Now with partners like TOGETHXR and Strava, our collective will continue to drive change," said Jenny Nguyen, owner of The Sports Bra.

To help counter this inequity and bring the community together, Strava and TOGETHXR are hosting a community-building run and watch party event on Aug. 6 to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team at The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon. The community run will start at midnight followed by the watch party.

"The pursuit of equity to put women's sports and their stories on a consistent global stage is one that will not be ignored. Using the momentum of this summer, we are thrilled to partner with Strava and The Sports Bra to facilitate more awareness and create a generational fanbase," said Paula Hughes, Head of Digital Marketing at TOGETHXR.

Advancing Equity and inclusion

Strive for More™ is a $1 million financial commitment by Strava over three years to promote and support women in movement and sport. Launched in July 2022 in conjunction with the first Tour de France Femmes in over 30 years, Strava works alongside non-profit organizations, athletes and organizations closest to the issues to help build pathways to advance equity and inclusion in the sporting community. Since its inception, the initiative has worked with The Cyclists' Alliance, helping to fund TCAMP, a groundbreaking mentorship program that helps get more women to competitive races; GRLS, an initiative by Women Win that aims to advance gender equity in and through sport and play; and Mia Lind, the creator of Hot Girl Walk™ to empower women to strive for more.

How to Participate:

TOGETHXR is hosting a challenge on Strava called Run the World TOGETHXR encouraging fans of U.S. women's soccer to contribute eight miles of running or walking (the equivalent to the ground covered during one soccer game) to a collective goal of 1.5 million miles, the distance from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. Completing the challenge earns one entry into a giveaway for travel and tickets to the biggest game in women's soccer.

About Strava

Strava is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million active people in over 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

About TOGETHXR

TOGETHXR is a media and commerce company founded by Jessica Robertson, alongside four of the world's top professional athletes, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird. With a focus on rich storytelling rooted in lifestyle and youth culture, TOGETHXR is an unapologetic platform where representation and gender equality are both expected and required. TOGETHXR highlights a diverse and inclusive community of game-changers, culture shapers, thought-leaders, and barrier breakers – finding and telling the stories of women who are doing the same. As one of the fastest growing platforms for women in sport and culture, TOGETHXR's in-house production studio has created a slate of scripted and unscripted premium content, including Surf Girls: Kaikaina, More Than A Name, FENOM, Summer of Gold, and more, which are in discussions to be adapted for film, TV, and digital media. In 2023, TOGETHXR was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and won Media Company of the Year in the DigiDay Media Awards

About The Sports Bra

Opened in April 2022, The Sports Bra is the first and only sports bar to only televise women's sports. Located in Portland, Oregon, the restaurant aims to make great food and delicious drinks, and provide a space that supports, empowers, and promotes girls and women in sports and in the community. thesportsbrapdx.com

