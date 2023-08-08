Hagerty Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Increases 2023 Outlook

Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
  • Second quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to $261.2 million compared to the prior year period and year-to-date 2023 Total Revenue increased 28% to $479.6 million compared to the prior year period
  • Second quarter 2023 Written Premium increased 16% year-over-year to $275.9 million, and year-to-date 2023 Written Premium increased 17% to $458.7 million compared to the prior year period
  • Second quarter 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $23.6 million, and year-to-date 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 53% to $50.1 million compared to the prior year period
  • Second quarter 2023 Net Income (Loss) increased 380% to $15.5 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Net Income (Loss) decreased 95% to $0.5 million compared to the prior year period
  • Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million, an increase of $18.3 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million, an increase of $31.0 million compared to the prior year period
  • Raised $105 million of capital on June 23, 2023, including $80.0 million of convertible preferred equity and a $25.0 million commitment of long-term financing for Hagerty Reinsurance Limited

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide.
For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide.(PRNewswire)

"We delivered first half revenue growth of 28% as the Hagerty ecosystem of products and services is resonating with car enthusiasts.  These excellent results were powered by robust written premium growth of 17%, earned premium growth of 34%, and membership and marketplace revenue growth of 53%," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "Our revenue engine is firing on all cylinders, and we now expect full year 2023 revenue to grow 23-27%."

Mr. Hagerty continued, "Given the strong conversion of this incremental revenue into profits, we have also increased our 2023 outlook for net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Our significantly improved profitability, combined with the additional capital raised from our strategic investors positions us well to invest in our growth opportunities over the coming years and save driving and car culture for future generations."

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Second quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to $261.2 million compared to the prior year period and year-to-date 2023 Total Revenue increased 28% to $479.6 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Written Premium increased 16% to $275.9 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Written Premium increased 17% to $458.7 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 15% to $110.2 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 17% to $184.8 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Loss Ratio was 42.0% compared to 41.0% in the prior year period. Year-to-date 2023 Loss Ratio was 41.7% compared to 41.2% in the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Earned premium increased 35% to $127.5 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Earned premium increased 34% to $244.7 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $23.6 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 53% to $50.1 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Operating Income (Loss) of $17.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Operating Income (Loss) $0.8 million compared to $(10.6) million in the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Net Income (Loss) of $15.5 million compared to $(5.5) million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Net Income (Loss) of $0.5 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million compared to $10.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2023 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $0.03 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.03, and year-to-date 2023 Basic Earnings per Share was $0.00 and year-to-date Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.00.

2023 OUTLOOK — PIVOT TO PROFITABLE GROWTH

Despite the uncertain macro environment, we are off to a strong start to 2023 and are well positioned to deliver sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our addressable market will expand our share, and we have thoughtfully prioritized our growth initiatives in 2023 to significantly improve our profitability and fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:

  • Total Revenue growth of 23-27% powered by Written Premium growth of 13-15%
  • Continued evolution into an integrated insurance business
  • Significantly improved profitability through cost containment measures and operational efficiencies



2023 Outlook


2023 Change vs 2022


2022 Actuals


Low End Range


High End
Range


Low End
Range


High End
Range

Total Revenue (in thousands)

$787,588


$968,000


$1,000,000


23 %


27 %

Total Written Premium (in thousands)

$776,664


$878,000


$894,000


13 %


15 %

Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)

$2,403


$(12,000)


$8,000


$(14,403)


$5,597

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$(1,940)


$60,000


$80,000


$61,940


$81,940



•       

The Company's outlook on the May 9, 2023 first quarter earnings call was for Total Revenue growth of 22-26%, Written Premium growth of 11-13%, Net Income of $(13)-7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $55-75 million

The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Details

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor presentation highlighting second quarter and year-to-date 2023 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) Hagerty's plans to expand market share, including planned investments and partnerships; (iv) anticipated business objectives; and (v) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (vii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Category: Financial

Source: Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,


2023


2022


$ Change


% Change









REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages)

Commission and fee revenue

$     110,187


$       95,506


$       14,681


15.4 %

Earned premium

127,482


94,100


33,382


35.5 %

Membership, marketplace and other revenue

23,575


16,411


7,164


43.7 %

Total revenue

261,244


206,017


55,227


26.8 %

OPERATING EXPENSES:








Salaries and benefits

53,572


53,271


301


0.6 %

Ceding commission

60,350


45,255


15,095


33.4 %

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

53,564


38,620


14,944


38.7 %

Sales expense

41,941


37,455


4,486


12.0 %

General and administrative services

21,318


20,729


589


2.8 %

Depreciation and amortization

10,397


8,300


2,097


25.3 %

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

2,849



2,849


100.0 %

Total operating expenses

243,991


203,630


40,361


19.8 %

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

17,253


2,387


14,866


622.8 %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(1,754)


(5,400)


3,646


67.5 %

Interest and other income (expense)

3,770


(353)


4,123


1,168.0 %

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

19,269


(3,366)


22,635


672.5 %

Income tax benefit (expense)

(3,730)


(2,138)


(1,592)


74.5 %

Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax


(39)


39


100.0 %

NET INCOME (LOSS)

15,539


(5,543)


21,082


380.3 %

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

(13,134)


7


(13,141)


(187,728.6) %

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$         2,405


$       (5,536)


$         7,941


(143.4) %









Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:








Basic

$           0.03


$         (0.07)





Diluted

$           0.03


$         (0.07)













Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:








Basic

84,371


82,452





Diluted

85,563


82,452





Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


$ Change


% Change









REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)

Commission and fee revenue

$     184,799


$     157,967


$       26,832


17.0 %

Earned premium

244,713


183,232


61,481


33.6 %

Membership, marketplace and other revenue

50,084


32,629


17,455


53.5 %

Total revenue

479,596


373,828


105,768


28.3 %

OPERATING EXPENSES:








Salaries and benefits

108,804


99,747


9,057


9.1 %

Ceding commission

115,775


87,633


28,142


32.1 %

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

101,976


75,539


26,437


35.0 %

Sales expense

77,054


65,892


11,162


16.9 %

General and administrative services

42,699


40,187


2,512


6.3 %

Depreciation and amortization

24,140


15,447


8,693


56.3 %

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

8,384



8,384


100.0 %

Total operating expenses

478,832


384,445


94,387


24.6 %

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

764


(10,617)


11,381


107.2 %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(2,269)


26,286


(28,555)


(108.6) %

Interest and other income (expense)

9,417


(1,037)


10,454


1,008.1 %

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

7,912


14,632


(6,720)


(45.9) %

Income tax benefit (expense)

(7,398)


(4,168)


(3,230)


77.5 %

Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax


(141)


141


100.0 %

NET INCOME (LOSS)

514


10,323


(9,809)


(95.0) %

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

(208)


11,648


(11,856)


(101.8) %

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$            306


$       21,971


$     (21,665)


(98.6) %









Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:








Basic

$             —


$           0.27





Diluted

$             —


$         (0.02)













Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:








Basic

83,820


82,443





Diluted

84,424


334,702





Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,
2023


December 31,
2022





ASSETS

in thousands (except share amounts)

Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                  114,252


$                    95,172

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

518,109


444,019

Accounts receivable

76,794


58,255

Premiums receivable

193,268


100,700

Commissions receivable

42,317


60,151

Notes receivable

30,991


25,493

Deferred acquisition costs, net

140,098


107,342

Other current assets

63,929


45,651

Total current assets

1,179,758


936,783

Notes receivable

11,885


11,934

Property and equipment, net

23,399


25,256

Lease right-of-use assets

77,640


82,398

Intangible assets, net

103,826


104,024

Goodwill

115,060


115,041

Other long-term assets

40,962


37,082

TOTAL ASSETS

$               1,552,530


$               1,312,518

LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities:




Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$                    78,686


$                    77,049

Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

172,133


167,257

Commissions payable

101,739


77,075

Due to insurers

128,622


68,171

Advanced premiums

34,173


17,084

Unearned premiums

303,585


235,462

Contract liabilities

29,661


25,257

Total current liabilities

848,599


667,355

Long-term lease liabilities

77,084


80,772

Long-term debt

80,841


108,280

Warrant liabilities

47,830


45,561

Deferred tax liability

16,501


12,850

Contract liabilities

18,336


19,169

Other long-term liabilities

5,370


11,162

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,094,561


945,149

Commitments and Contingencies


TEMPORARY EQUITY(1)




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022)

79,159


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 84,405,625 and 83,202,969 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

8


8

Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

25


25

Additional paid-in capital

556,595


549,034

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(489,296)


(489,602)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

83


(213)

Total stockholders' equity

67,415


59,252

Non-controlling interest

311,395


308,117

Total equity

378,810


367,369

TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$               1,552,530


$               1,312,518





(1) The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended

June 30,


2023


2022





OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

in thousands

Net income (loss)

$                 514


$            10,323

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:




Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

2,269


(26,286)

Depreciation and amortization expense

24,140


15,447

Provision for deferred taxes

3,480


2,553

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets

1,147


Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets

1,668


361

Share-based compensation expense

8,222


4,307

Other

958


229

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts, premiums and commission receivable

(93,549)


(54,294)

Deferred acquisition costs

(32,756)


(23,307)

Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

4,876


14,570

Commissions payable

24,664


14,795

Due to insurers

60,174


52,486

Advanced premiums

17,043


15,032

Unearned premiums

68,123


49,395

Other assets and liabilities, net

(20,416)


(15,686)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

70,557


59,925

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures

(16,251)


(21,520)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(7,084)


(13,520)

Purchase of previously held equity method investment


(15,250)

Issuance of notes receivable

(11,015)


Collection of notes receivable

6,235


Purchase of fixed income securities

(6,172)


(2,448)

Maturities of fixed income securities

2,964


1,216

Other investing activities

22


(1,639)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(31,301)


(53,161)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Payments on long-term debt

(99,250)


(91,500)

Proceeds from long-term debt

71,590


42,000

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs

79,159


Contribution from non-controlling interest

600


1,000

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

906


Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

53,005


(48,500)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

909


(787)





Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

93,170


(42,523)

Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

539,191


603,972

Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

$           632,361


$           561,449

Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, including important operational metrics, as well as certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the periods presented. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating the Company's performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Three months ended

June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Operational Metrics








Total Written Premium (in thousands)

$  275,895


$  237,697


$  458,745


$  392,487

Loss Ratio

42.0 %


41.0 %


41.7 %


41.2 %

New Business Count Insurance

80,140


74,922


131,902


122,436









GAAP Measures








Total Revenue (in thousands)

$  261,244


$  206,017


$  479,596


$  373,828

Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands)

$    17,253


$      2,387


$        764


$  (10,617)

Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)

$    15,539


$    (5,543)


$        514


$    10,323

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$        0.03


$      (0.07)


$          —


$        0.27









Non-GAAP Financial Measures








Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$    34,367


$    16,065


$    41,072


$    10,106

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$        0.05


$          —


$        0.01


$      (0.04)



June 30,

2023


December 31,
2022

Operational Metrics




Policies in Force

1,365,718


1,315,977

Policies in Force Retention

88.0 %


88.0 %

Vehicles in Force

2,319,953


2,234,461

HDC Paid Member Count

791,895


752,754

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

83


83

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income (loss) excluding interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (ii) changes in fair value of warrant liabilities; (iii) share-based compensation expense; (iv) when applicable, the net gain or loss from asset disposals; and (v) when applicable, certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of  our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):



Three months ended

June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022












in thousands

Net income (loss)

$       15,539


$       (5,543)


$            514


$       10,323

Interest and other (income) expense

(3,770)


353


(9,417)


1,037

Income tax (benefit) expense

3,730


2,138


7,398


4,168

Depreciation and amortization

10,397


8,300


24,140


15,447

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

2,849



8,384


Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,754


5,400


2,269


(26,286)

Share-based compensation expense

4,018


4,307


7,934


4,307

Other unusual items(1)

(150)


1,110


(150)


1,110

Adjusted EBITDA

$       34,367


$       16,065


$       41,072


$       10,106










(1)

Other unusual items includes a net legal settlement recovery recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and non-restructuring severance expense recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):



2023 Low


2023 High








in thousands

Net income (loss)

$           (12,000)


$              8,000

Interest and other (income) expense

(13,500)


(13,500)

Income tax (benefit) expense

14,300


14,300

Depreciation and amortization

43,047


43,047

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

8,383


8,383

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

2,270


2,270

Share-based compensation expense

17,500


17,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$            60,000


$            80,000






Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss), less the change in fair value of our warrants divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units; (iii) all unexercised warrants; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all issued and outstanding shares of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.

In the third quarter of 2022, we began removing (i) the change in fair value of our warrants and (ii) the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment from consolidated Net income (loss) for purposes of calculating Adjusted EPS. For comparability, references to prior period non-GAAP measures have been updated to show the effect of removing the change in the fair value of our warrants from Adjusted EPS. We believe this updated presentation of Adjusted EPS enhances investors' understanding of our financial performance from activities occurring in the ordinary course of our business.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

  • as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and
  • as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:



Three months ended

June 30,


Six months ended

June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022












in thousands (except per share amounts)

Numerator:








Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stockholders(1)

$         2,405


$       (5,536)


$            306


$       21,971

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

13,134


(7)


208


(11,648)

Consolidated net income (loss)

15,539


(5,543)


514


10,323

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,754


5,400


2,269


(26,286)

Adjusted consolidated net income (loss)(2)

$       17,293


$          (143)


$         2,783


$     (15,963)









Denominator:








Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding — basic(1)

84,371


82,452


83,820


82,443

Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:








Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units to Class A Common Stock

255,499


251,034


255,499


251,034

Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to Class A Common Stock

6,785



6,785


Total warrants outstanding

19,484


19,484


19,484


19,484

Total unissued share-based compensation awards

7,022


6,851


7,022


6,851

Potentially dilutive shares outstanding

288,790


277,369


288,790


277,369

Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2)

373,161


359,821


372,610


359,812










Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders / Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding)(1)

$           0.03


$         (0.07)


$             —


$           0.27










Adjusted EPS = (Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) / Fully dilutive shares outstanding)(2)

$           0.05


$             —


$           0.01


$         (0.04)










(1) 

Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS

(2) 

Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-increases-2023-outlook-301895296.html

SOURCE Hagerty

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.