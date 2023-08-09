Aptos Labs Partners with Microsoft to Drive Web3 Into the Mainstream

Combining AI's generative capabilities with blockchain's transparency, the relationship offers a path to onboarding the masses to web3

PALO ALTO,Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos Labs today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to accelerate global web3 adoption using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Aptos Labs x Microsoft (PRNewswire)

Onboarding new users to web3 can be time-consuming and complex, which may deter people from exploring the ecosystem. There's a common perception gap between the utility of blockchain and user skepticism around how simple it is to use. Some challenges new web3 users face once they've started engaging with the ecosystem include understanding how blockchain and decentralization benefit users personally, creating wallets to onboard into web3 and converting fiat currency to cryptocurrency.

To launch this partnership and overcome these hurdles to adoption, Aptos Labs will introduce Aptos Assistant which will operate as a responsible, user-friendly and secure assistant bridging web2 to web3 for the everyday internet user and organization. Aptos Assistant will enable users to seamlessly onboard into web3 by asking any kind of question regarding the Aptos blockchain ecosystem using natural language. It will also be available to guide developers as they build smart contracts and decentralized apps—and direct them toward relevant, accessible resources.

"Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies are quickly converging for one important reason: they are both generational breakthroughs that profoundly impact the evolution of the internet and shape society," said Mo Shaikh, CEO of Aptos Labs. "Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to ensure that this technology is accessible to more people and organizations than ever before."

"The intersection of AI and blockchain is one of the most interesting combinations of emerging technologies and can generate transformational use cases," said Rashmi Misra, General Manager, AI & Emerging Technologies, Microsoft. "By fusing Aptos Labs' technology with the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities, we aim to democratize the use of blockchain enabling users to seamlessly onboard to Web3 and innovators to develop new exciting decentralized applications using AI."

Another important pillar of the partnership is that Aptos and Microsoft have also agreed to explore innovative solutions, such as asset tokenization, payments and Central Bank Digital Currencies, that will further advance the adoption of Web3 from financial services enterprises. Additionally, Aptos will run validator nodes on Azure, enhancing the reliability and security of the Aptos blockchain.

The world-class engineers behind Aptos Labs have solved some of the hardest problems in blockchain at an immense scale with security. By combining talent and technology, this partnership underscores Microsoft's and Aptos' shared commitment to decentralization.

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos' breakthrough technology and programming language, Move, are designed to evolve, improve performance and strengthen user safeguards. Please visit https://www.aptosfoundation.org for more information on the Aptos blockchain.

About Aptos Labs

Aptos Labs, co-founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, is dedicated to creating better network tooling and seamless usability to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. They have raised over $400M from industry-leading investors, including a16z, Jump Crypto, Apollo Global, Franklin Templeton, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aptos Labs