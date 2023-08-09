BLANCO North America Introduces First Filter-ready Faucet

LUMBERTON, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO, the premium kitchen solutions brand backed by industry-leading German engineering and known for the BLANCO UNIT– a customizable combination of BLANCO sink, faucet and accessories – unveils the new CATRIS Flexo Filter faucet. Expanding its faucet portfolio, BLANCO North America's first filter-ready faucet offers convenient access to filtered water right at the kitchen water place for drinking, prepping food, filling pots to cook and more.

Designed to optimize workflow at the BLANCO UNIT, the new two-in-one faucet features both filtered and non-filtered water delivery on demand and seamlessly connects to all common water filtration systems. The semi-professional faucet has an insulated pull-down dual spray with a magnetic docking arm that delivers filtered water through a discrete waterspout. Intuitive design integrates two handles – a single lever for tap water located on the right side and a separate dial on the left to easily access cold filtered water.

"With our new filter-ready faucet, BLANCO continues to broaden its span of water place solutions for residential kitchens," notes Lars Christensen, BLANCO North America's Vice President of Strategic Portfolio Development & Market Intelligence. "The CATRIS Flexo Filter faucet will streamline access to fresh filtered water for easy convenience, while decluttering the sink deck of beverage faucets for a simplified design."

The CATRIS Flexo Filter faucet has a height of 18¾" allowing for potential installation below upper cabinets. The CATRIS boasts a 1.5 GPM flow rate for tap water and a 0.7 GPM flow rate for filtered water.

With its beautiful combination of functional elements and modern industrial flair, this sleek faucet will be available in Matte Black, Chrome and PDV steel finishes in September 2023. To build your own Filter Ready BLANCO UNIT, pair the CATRIS Flexo Filter faucet with a BLANCO sink and accessories.

About BLANCO

With BLANCO, kitchen chores are transformed to be sources of joyful moments. BLANCO is the premium brand for the well-thought-out kitchen water hub in residential homes. At its core, the BLANCO UNIT is based on three founding pillars: "Drink, Prep, Clean" and is characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. This range of product and the design, color and material options, make it easy for every kitchen lover to find their perfectly customized UNIT at BLANCO.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water hub. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in about 100 countries all over the world and offers its customers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding. BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 30 years. BLANCO.com

