Curaleaf Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second quarter 2023 revenue of $339 million, representing an increase of 4% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA(1) of $70 million
Second quarter 2023 operating cash flow from continuing operations of $16 million and free cash flow from continuing operations(1) of $8 million
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All financial information is reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "Our second quarter revenue grew 4% year over year to $339 million, adjusted gross margin was 44% and adjusted EBITDA was 21%. We ended the second quarter with $85 million in cash on the balance sheet and generated $37 million in year-to-date cash flow from continuing operations. As the U.S. industry regains its supply-demand equilibrium and we eagerly anticipate the game changing catalysts on the horizon, we continue to control costs and remain focused on long-term growth opportunities, particularly in Europe and our advantage in Germany specifically. We remain committed to the long game and will continue to position the Company globally for years of robust growth and margin improvement in '24, '25, '26 and beyond."
Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, commented, "In Q2 we continued to prioritize the highest return growth opportunities balanced by a relentless focus on driving efficiencies across the business. We made solid progress towards these objectives by shrinking our expense base by 7%, increasing our retail vertical mix to 65% and reducing our inventory by $17 million from the first quarter. As we further optimize our best-in-class CPG portfolio with a continuously innovative and growing brand and product assortment, our focus remains on profitable, responsible growth in every aspect of our business, both in the U.S. and Europe. The fact is that no company is better positioned than Curaleaf to capitalize on the global cannabis market opportunities when the sector eventually and fully unlocks."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Net Revenue of $338.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 4% compared to Q2 2022 revenue of $327.0 million, which excludes discontinued operations. Sequentially, net revenue grew 1%
- Gross profit of $146.5 million and gross margin of 43%
- Adjusted gross profit(1) of $149.9 million, resulting in adjusted gross margin of 44%, which includes an 80 basis point impact from an additional expense reclassification into cost of goods sold
- Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., including discontinued operations, of $71.2 million or net loss per share $0.10
- Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.(1) of $68.9 million or adjusted net loss per share([1]) of $0.09
- Adjusted EBITDA of $70.0 million or 21% of revenue
- Cash position at quarter end totaled $85.0 million
- Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) of $8 million
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $675.1 million, a 8% increase year-over-year
- Gross profit of $307.3 million and gross margin of 46%
- Adjusted gross profit(1) of $312.1 million, a 9% decrease year-over-year
- Adjusted gross margin(1) of 46%
- Operating cash flow of $27.6 million
- Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of $125.6 million or net loss per share of $0.17
- Adjusted net loss(1) attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of $115 million or net loss per share(1) of $0.15
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $143.2 million or 21% of revenue
1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, free cash flow from continuing operations and adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. are non-GAAP financial measures, and adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted net loss per share are non-GAAP financial ratios, in each case without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. See the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Total revenue
$ 338,580
$ 336,496
$ 326,978
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
70,026
73,179
86,588
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(71,242)
(54,380)
(21,889)
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.03)
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure without a standardized definition under GAAP, and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.
(2) See the section, "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. See the section entitled "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
- Completed the acquisition of Deseret Wellness in Utah.
- Continued to strategically expand our retail footprint in Florida by adding two additional stores reaching 60 in the state, and 152 stores nationwide.
- Launched new Curaleaf mobile app.
- Introduced Grassroots brand to Florida.
- Expanded Find, our value flower line, to six additional states including Florida, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah; Find is now in twelve markets.
- Introduced Jams, our new edibles line, in Arizona, Florida, and New Jersey.
- Launched Grassroots diamond infused pre-rolls in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, and Nevada.
- Completed sale of Colorado cultivation assets.
Post Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
- In Connecticut, we opened our third store for adult-use sales, and our fourth location got approved for adult use in August.
- Launched Briq, our revolutionary two-gram vape, into six key markets including Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Maine, Michigan and New York, which set record breaking sales of $2 million in the first month. Briq is expanding four more states in August.
- Successfully launched adult-use sales in Maryland across our four stores and wholesale
- Completed the acquisition of EU GMP processing assets from Clever Leaves in Portugal to further vertically integrate our European supply chain.
- Unveiled the rebrand of our Select cannabis lifestyle brand.
- Entered into an agreement to sell our Oregon assets.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Revenue
($ thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Retail revenue
$ 277,408
$ 273,016
$ 251,058
Wholesale revenue
59,662
62,104
74,690
Management fee income
1,510
1,376
1,230
Total Revenue
$ 338,580
$ 336,496
$ 326,978
Total revenue was a record $338.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, a increase of 1% from $336.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4% from $327.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's year-over-year revenue growth primarily reflects continued organic growth driven by strength in Nevada, Arizona, Connecticut, New Jersey, Arizona, and Massachusetts, and our international segment.
Retail revenue was $277.4 million, compared with $273.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, and up 10% from $251.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Retail revenue represented 82% of total revenue. Curaleaf's year-over-year retail revenue growth was supported by product expansion, new store openings, and the further expansion of adult-use cannabis around the country.
Wholesale revenue was $59.7 million, a decrease of 4% from the first quarter of 2023 and represented 18% of total revenue. Wholesale revenue declined 20% year-over-year due to price compression, a proactive reduction of wholesale accounts, and an intentional reduction of low profit raw material sales.
Net Loss
($ thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Total revenues
$ 338,580
$ 336,496
$ 326,978
Gross profit
146,522
160,750
178,997
Income (loss) from operations
(7,082)
16,441
35,095
Total other expense, net
(20,403)
(22,108)
(3,195)
Income tax expense
(41,397)
(40,686)
(49,159)
Net loss
(74,492)
(56,469)
(21,762)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(3,250)
(2,089)
127
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(71,242)
(54,380)
(21,889)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. was $71.2 million, compared with a net loss of $54.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $21.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year degradation in net loss was mainly due to reduced gross margin rate stemming from price compression in Florida and New York, intentional actions to reduce inventory, and an 80 basis point reclassified expense into cost of goods sold.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Revenue
($ thousands)
Six months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Retail revenue
$ 550,424
$ 476,197
Wholesale revenue
121,766
144,351
Management fee income
2,886
2,483
Total Revenue
$ 675,076
$ 623,031
Total revenue for the six months ended 2023 was a record $675 million, an increase of 8% from $623 million for the six months ended 2022.
Retail revenue was $550 million for the six months ended 2023, an increase of 16% from $476 million for the six months ended 2022. The increase in retail revenue was primarily driven by the expansion of product lines into new markets and new store openings.
Wholesale revenue was $122 million, a decrease of 16% from $144 million for the six months ended 2022. The decline in wholesale revenue was primarily due to price compression, a reduction of wholesale accounts, and an intentional reduction of sales to accounts with increased credit risk.
Net Income / (Loss)
($ thousands)
Six months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Total revenues
$ 675,076
$ 623,031
Gross profit
307,272
340,307
Income (loss) from operations
9,359
61,421
Total other expense, net
(42,511)
(22,065)
Income tax expense
(82,083)
(90,608)
Net loss
(130,961)
(60,026)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(5,339)
(1,648)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(125,622)
(58,378)
Net loss, attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., for the six months end 2023 was $126 million, compared with a net loss of $58 million for the six months ended Q2 2022. The $67 million degradation in net loss year-over-year was primarily due to the degradation in gross margin and increase in total other expenses.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $85.0 million of cash and $574.1 million of outstanding debt net of unamortized debt discounts.
As of the end of the second quarter, Curaleaf has invested $34.9 million, net in capital expenditures, focused on cultivation, processing, and selective retail expansion in strategic markets.
Shares Outstanding
For the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, the Company's weighted average subordinate voting shares plus multiple voting shares outstanding amounted to 719,269,057 and 709,965,526 shares, respectively.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. ET to discuss Q2 2023 earnings results. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2926 in the U.S., internationally 1-412-317-6300, or from Canada 1-416-639-5883. The conference ID # is 2931212.
A replay of the conference call can be accessed at 1-877-344-7529, or internationally 1-412-317-0088, or from Canada 1-855-669-9658 using the replay ID # 1724947.
A webcast of the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Curaleaf website at ir.curaleaf.com. The teleconference will be available for replay starting at approximately 7:00 P.M. ET on August 9, 2023, and will end at 11:59 P.M. ET on August 16, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
Curaleaf reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP and uses a number of financial measures and ratios when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures and ratios are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Curaleaf refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios such as "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted gross margin", "adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.", "adjusted net loss per share", "adjusted EBITDA", and "adjusted EBITDA margin". These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines "adjusted gross profit" as gross profit net of cost of goods sold and related other add-backs. "Adjusted gross margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. "Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc." is defined by Curaleaf as net loss, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations and less other add-backs. "Adjusted net loss per share" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. divided by the weighted average shares outstanding during the applicable period. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by Curaleaf as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less share-based compensation expense and other add-backs related to business development, acquisition, financing and reorganization costs. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. "Free Cash Flow From Operations" is defined by Curaleaf as cash from operating activities from continuing operations less the purchases of property and equipment, or capital expenditures. Curaleaf considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of our business. We believe the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The tables below provide reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
Adjusted Gross Profit from Continuing Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Gross profit from continuing operations
$ 146,522
$ 160,750
$ 178,997
Other add-backs (1)
3,352
1,436
711
Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (2)
149,874
162,186
179,708
Adjusted gross profit margin from continuing operations (2)
44.3 %
48.2 %
55.0 %
(1) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure
Gross profit from continuing operations was $146.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $160.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations net of add-backs for the second quarter was $149.9 million compared with $162.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 44.3%, a decrease of 390 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was largely due to price compression in certain markets, intentional efforts to reduce inventory and idle capacity, and 80 basis points of reclassified expense into cost of goods sold.
Adjusted Net Loss from Continuing Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (68,882)
$ (46,353)
$ (17,259)
Other add-backs (1)
17,993
9,448
5,524
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (2)
(50,889)
(36,905)
(11,735)
Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations (2)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.02)
(1) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the most comparable GAAP measure.
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (115,235)
$ (51,252)
Other add-backs (1)
27,441
11,686
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (2)
(87,794)
(39,566)
Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations (2)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.06)
(1) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the most comparable GAAP measure.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net loss
$ (74,492)
$ (56,469)
$ (21,762)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5,610)
(10,116)
(4,503)
Net loss from continuing operations
(68,882)
(46,353)
(17,259)
Interest expense, net
25,649
22,759
21,654
Income tax expense
41,397
40,686
49,159
Depreciation and amortization (1)
52,868
45,581
37,711
Share-based compensation
6,247
1,709
8,258
Other (income) expense, net
(5,246)
(651)
(18,459)
Other add-backs (2)
17,993
9,448
5,524
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 70,026
$ 73,179
$ 86,588
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)
20.7 %
21.7 %
26.5 %
(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses.
(2) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. Other add-backs in Q1 2023 primarily include costs related to legal fees and professional fees.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure.
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Net loss
$ (130,961)
$ (60,026)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(15,726)
(8,774)
Net loss from continuing operations
(115,235)
(51,252)
Interest expense, net
48,408
41,896
Income tax expense
82,083
90,608
Depreciation and amortization (1)
98,449
73,679
Share-based compensation
7,956
15,930
Other (income) expense, net
(5,897)
(19,831)
Other add-backs (2)
27,441
11,686
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 143,205
$ 162,716
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)
21.2 %
26.1 %
(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses.
(2) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. Other add-backs in Q1 2023 primarily include costs related to legal fees and professional fees.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
Adjusted EBITDA was $70.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4% from $73.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and an decrease of 19% from $86.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.7%, a decrease of 100 basis points from 21.7% in the prior quarter and an decrease of 580 basis points from 26.5% in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease in Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects gross margin contraction, partially offset by expense leverage. Additionally, our international segment had a 150 basis point drag on Adjusted EBITDA margins, as an investment into future growth catalysts, like Germany.
Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ 16,066
Less: Capital expenditures
8,508
Free cash flow from continuing operations(1)
$ 7,558
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Cash from provided by operating activities from continuing operations, a GAAP measure, to Free cash flow from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ thousands)
As of
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 85,017
$ 163,177
Accounts receivable, net
46,673
44,722
Inventories, net
244,719
240,996
Assets held for sale
47,739
166,205
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,991
28,974
Current portion of notes receivable
4,286
—
Total current assets
463,425
644,074
Deferred tax asset
1,291
1,564
Property, plant and equipment, net
613,722
607,932
Right-of-use assets, finance lease, net
150,428
156,868
Right-of-use assets, operating lease, net
122,461
120,827
Intangible assets, net
1,226,806
1,218,511
Goodwill
676,169
625,129
Investments
2,340
2,797
Other assets
46,790
48,937
Total assets
$ 3,303,432
$ 3,426,639
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 69,364
$ 81,676
Accrued expenses
105,461
105,764
Income tax payable
209,908
162,928
Lease liability, finance lease
8,582
7,853
Lease liability, operating lease
17,110
16,074
Current portion of notes payable
48,470
51,882
Current contingent consideration liability
16,023
18,537
Liabilities held for sale
10,505
35,605
Deferred consideration
24,012
24,446
Financial obligation
5,244
4,740
Other current liabilities
1,196
1,726
Total current liabilities
515,875
511,231
Deferred tax liability
318,210
308,974
Notes payable
525,602
570,788
Lease liability, finance lease
164,507
167,075
Lease liability, operating lease
112,568
111,360
Contingent consideration liability
7,006
10,572
Deferred consideration
40,220
36,854
Financial obligation
211,576
214,139
Other long-term liability
103,691
94,829
Total liabilities
1,999,255
2,025,822
Temporary Equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interest contingency
123,296
121,113
Shareholders' equity:
Additional paid-in capital
2,185,127
2,163,061
Treasury shares
(5,208)
(5,208)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,860)
(18,593)
Accumulated deficit
(985,178)
(859,556)
Total shareholders' equity
1,180,881
1,279,704
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,303,432
$ 3,426,639
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Retail and wholesale revenues
$ 337,070
$ 325,748
$ 672,190
$ 620,548
Management fee income
1,510
1,230
2,886
2,483
Total revenues
338,580
326,978
675,076
623,031
Cost of goods sold
192,058
147,981
367,804
282,724
Gross profit
146,522
178,997
307,272
340,307
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
110,124
107,779
222,298
208,361
Share-based compensation
6,247
8,258
7,956
15,930
Depreciation and amortization
37,233
27,865
67,659
54,595
Total operating expenses
153,604
143,902
297,913
278,886
(Loss) income from operations
(7,082)
35,095
9,359
61,421
Other income (expense):
Interest income
1
10
23
69
Interest expense
(14,980)
(14,163)
(27,083)
(27,170)
Interest expense related to lease liabilities and financial obligations
(10,670)
(7,501)
(21,348)
(14,795)
Other income, net
5,246
18,459
5,897
19,831
Total other expense, net
(20,403)
(3,195)
(42,511)
(22,065)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(27,485)
31,900
(33,152)
39,356
Income tax expense
(41,397)
(49,159)
(82,083)
(90,608)
Net loss from continuing operations
(68,882)
(17,259)
(115,235)
(51,252)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(5,610)
(4,503)
(15,726)
(8,774)
Net loss
(74,492)
(21,762)
(130,961)
(60,026)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(3,250)
127
(5,339)
(1,648)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
$ (71,242)
$ (21,889)
$ (125,622)
$ (58,378)
Per share - basic and diluted:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (0.09)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.07)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.17)
$ (0.08)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
719,269,057
709,965,526
719,023,326
709,434,324
Restated Prior Year Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
December 30, 2022
Revenues:
Retail and wholesale revenues
$ 330,527
$ 343,761
Management fee income
1,173
1,186
Total revenues
331,700
344,947
Cost of goods sold
162,230
228,592
Gross profit
169,470
116,355
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
104,805
115,447
Share-based compensation
5,195
6,892
Depreciation and amortization
28,173
31,363
Total operating expenses
138,173
153,702
(Loss) income from operations
31,297
(37,347)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
32
35
Interest expense
(14,456)
(17,284)
Interest expense related to lease liabilities and financial obligations
(10,435)
(8,465)
Loss on impairment
—
(96,179)
Other income, net
1,066
12,268
Total other expense, net
(23,793)
(109,625)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
7,504
(146,972)
Income tax expense
(50,238)
(38,562)
Net loss from continuing operations
(42,734)
(185,534)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(11,422)
(77,215)
Net loss
(54,156)
(262,749)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(2,767)
(2,418)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
$ (51,389)
$ (260,331)
Per share - basic and diluted:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (0.05)
$ (0.25)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(0.02)
(0.11)
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted
$ (0.07)
$ (0.36)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
709,638,533
715,796,271
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ 36,944
$ 2,930
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
(9,312)
(12,607)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
27,632
(9,677)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(39,875)
(132,658)
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
1,333
2,729
Net cash used in investing activities
(38,542)
(129,929)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations
(67,235)
31,373
Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations
(127)
(226)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(67,362)
31,147
Net decrease in cash
(78,272)
(108,459)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
163,177
299,329
Effect of exchange rate on cash
112
(3,754)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 85,017
$ 187,116
Restated Prior Year Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Net loss
$ (54,156)
$ (262,749)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(11,423)
(77,214)
Net loss from continuing operations
(42,733)
(185,535)
Interest expense, net
24,891
25,750
Income tax expense
50,238
38,562
Depreciation and amortization (1)
40,259
45,771
Share-based compensation
5,194
6,892
Other (income) expense, net
(1,065)
83,911
Other add-backs (2)
9,855
61,551
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 86,639
$ 76,902
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)
26.1 %
22.3 %
(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses.
(2) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. Other add-backs in Q1 2023 primarily include costs related to legal fees and professional fees.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs more than 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.
Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR
Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/
Contact Information:
Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
ir@curaleaf.com
Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com
