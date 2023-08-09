M.C. Dean completes Phase 3 expansion at Modular Mission Critical™ campus

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Dean opened the doors to its newest 168,000-square-foot building on its Modular Mission Critical ™ manufacturing campus in Caroline County, Virginia, during a ribbon cutting ceremony with Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday. With a total campus investment of $83 million to date, this building marks the completion of the company's five-year $63 million Phase 3 expansion, more than doubling the original commitment to the county and adding more than 500 skilled jobs to the region.

"For nearly 75 years, M.C. Dean has been a steadfast driver of economic development in Virginia," said Governor Youngkin. "Their continued technical development and expansion in the state mirrors our own commitment to developing rural zones of economic opportunity and the continued growth of our skilled labor force."

The new facility is located at 12505 Innovation Drive, Ruther Glen, Virginia. The industrial center—known as the Caroline County Center for Innovation and Industry—serves as the home to Modular Mission Critical™, M.C. Dean's manufacturing facility for customizable, fully integrated, tested, and secure modular products for power, communications, security, life safety, mechanical, and automation systems. The expansion increases the company's manufacturing space to more than 500,000 square feet, enabling increased production capability for customers in the data center, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and federal markets.

"Modular delivery is faster, higher quality, and safer, at equal or lower cost," said Bill Dean, chief executive officer of M.C. Dean. "Our ongoing investment in our Modular Mission Critical™ manufacturing center enhances our ability to meet increasingly complex client demands while bolstering regional job creation and growth in Virginia's technology corridor."

The event also included remarks from Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick, and Board of Supervisors Chairman Floyd Thomas, with other regional dignitaries present.

"M.C. Dean's expansion in Caroline County has been significant. Our partnership has been extremely productive and the work they deliver is driving innovation in the construction industry at large," said Floyd Thomas, chairman of the Caroline County Board of Supervisors. "They are now a leading employer in our county, and their presence shows that this area can successfully support high-tech industries and jobs."

M.C. Dean has made numerous rounds of investment at this location over the past 20 years with the support of Caroline County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Today, the 585-acre site is a cornerstone of the firm's strategic growth and a model for economic development in partnership with Caroline County. For information on development opportunities within the Caroline County Center for Innovation and Industry, view the Modular Mission Critical™ CCCII Brochure .

The company is hiring 70 additional employees at the site in the coming months, including facilities maintenance roles, electricians, technicians, security, and production workers. For more information on current job opportunities, visit modularmissioncritical.com/careers .

About Modular Mission Critical™

Modular Mission Critical™ is a product line designed and manufactured by M.C. Dean to enable customers to rapidly deploy power, communications, security, life safety, mechanical, and automation systems, regardless of size and complexity.

About M.C. Dean

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 5,200 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

