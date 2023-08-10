SCHOLASTIC TO PUBLISH "DOG MAN: THE SCARLET SHEDDER" LATEST IN THE #1 GLOBAL BESTSELLING PHENOMENON BY DAV PILKEY ON MARCH 19, 2024

NEW BOOK "CAT KID COMIC CLUB: INFLUENCERS" COMING THIS NOVEMBER; CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL OPENS IN NEW YORK TO RAVE REVIEWS

NEW YORK, TORONTO, LONDON, SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the dog days of summer soon coming to a close, some barking great news for readers and retailers alike. Scholastic, the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, announced today the publication of Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, a gripping new title in the global publishing phenomenon Dog Man series by #1 bestselling author and award-winning illustrator Dav Pilkey. Releasing simultaneously on March 19, 2024, in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, this suspenseful new adventure features the beloved canine superhero, this time delving into the world of artificial intelligence. Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder follows Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea published this past spring, and to date is the #1 bestselling children's book of 2023 in North America.

With his trademark humor and heart, Dav Pilkey has made reading fun for kids with the Dog Man series' deliberate nods to classic literature featuring endearing titles like Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties, Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas, Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dog Man: Fetch 22, Dog Man: Mothering Heights, among others. Since Dog Man launched to multiple starred reviews in August 2016, there are more than 60 million copies of the books in print to date, with translations in 45 languages. The acclaimed stage adaptation Dog Man: The Musical from TheaterWorksUSA made a triumphant return to New York City this past spring and is currently touring in Australia, with a North American tour scheduled to play in San Francisco, Seattle, and Los Angeles this fall and continue through 2024. A Dog Man movie is currently in the works from DreamWorks Animation.

In a statement, Dav Pilkey said: "Dog Man started out as a character I created when I was in second grade, but the series has evolved into a love letter to my parents. Looking back as a kid growing up with dyslexia and ADHD, my parents, who were my best advocates, let me choose whatever books I wanted to read—with no judgment. Their support and love was life-changing and helped me to become the reader, author, and illustrator that I am today."

Dav Pilkey's influence and bestseller domination will continue later this year with the highly anticipated Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers to be released worldwide on November 28, 2023, the newest volume in the #1 bestselling Cat Kid Comic Club series. A spin-off of Dog Man, Cat Kid Comic Club is an innovative graphic novel series that celebrates creativity, comics, and teaches readers about the importance of following one's own creative path. Pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling by seamlessly weaving a variety of art styles into one book including comics, photography, painting, poetry, and clay figures, Dav Pilkey said, "With the Cat Kid Comic Club books, my hope is that kids find joy in reading, appreciate different ways of thinking and collaborating, and find their purpose as they dream up their own stories."

TheaterworksUSA's Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the hit series, opened at the Lucille Lortel Theater in New York to rave reviews. The New York Times, which designated it as a "Critic's Pick," said, "'Cat Kid' emphasizes the value of learning about diverse points of view and encouraging creativity in young people." The musical is scheduled to tour across the U.S. and Canada starting in October 2023.

"Dav Pilkey is one of the most influential and inspiring children's book creators of this generation. Through the years and through his many heartfelt books—from picture books, early readers, illustrated chapter books, and graphic novels—we've witnessed Dav's incredible ability to connect and engage kids to become lifelong readers. Scholastic is proud to be his publisher, and we couldn't be more excited to continue publishing Dav Pilkey books," said Ellie Berger, President, Scholastic Trade.

Pilkey's foray into writing and illustrating graphic novels began in 2002 with the publication of The Adventures of Super Diaper Baby, nearly fourteen years before the first Dog Man book was released. His pioneering Captain Underpants series which popularized the illustrated children's book category, has more than 90 million copies in print with translations in 44 languages, been made into a movie from DreamWorks, and adapted as an original TV series currently streaming on Netflix. Dav Pilkey was awarded a Caldecott Honor for his picture book The Paperboy in 1995.

About Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder is the twelfth book in the critically acclaimed graphic novel series. In this new installment, Dog Man got sprayed by a skunk! After being dunked in tomato juice, the stink is gone but the scarlet red color remains. Now exiled, this spunky superhero must struggle to save the citizens who shunned him. Will the ends justify the means for Petey, who's reluctantly pulled back into a life of crime in order to help Dog Man? And who will step forward when an all-new, never-before-seen villain unleashes an army of A.I. robots? The Dog Man series follows the hilarious and heartwarming adventures of the "Supa Buddies": Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero, and his friends Li'l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism, and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art. With each Dog Man book, readers see the growth and development of the main narrators George and Harold through their comics. Their artwork, grammar, as well as their spelling improve as the series progresses. The series explores universally positive messages including empathy, kindness, and striving to become a better version of one's self, while it also tackles more complex themes including loss, forgiveness, and self-acceptance. All eleven books in the Dog Man series published to date have clinched the #1 spot on renowned bestseller lists.

About Dav Pilkey

The publication of Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder marks Dav Pilkey's 37 years of writing and illustrating award-winning and bestselling books for children. When Dav Pilkey was a kid, he was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. Dav was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day. He spent his time in the hallway creating his own original comic books—the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. In college, Dav met a teacher who encouraged him to write and illustrate for kids. He took her advice and created his first book, World War Won, which won a national competition in 1986. Dav's stories are semi-autobiographical and explore universal themes that celebrate friendship, empathy, and the triumph of the good-hearted. When he is not making books for kids, Dav loves to kayak with his wife in the Pacific Northwest. For more information about Dav Pilkey and his books visit http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/davpilkey.

