Mutare Voice Traffic Filter Now Available as Genesys Premium AppFoundry Application

Voice communications and security software developer, Mutare, combines with Genesys Cloud CX to give customers a powerful tool that rids their voice channel of wasteful unwanted calls for maximum agent performance, customer experience, and organizational security.

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc., a leading innovator of enterprise solutions for Voice Threat Defense, today announced its Voice Traffic Filter is now a premium application on the Genesys AppFoundry™, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Unwanted calls are a detriment to customer experience, call initiation, agent productivity and overall performance.

Mutare makes it easy for Genesys customers to optimize the performance and security of their Genesys CCaaS solution and the agents it supports by ridding the voice channel of threatening, disruptive and time-wasting nuisance and nefarious incoming phone calls. The company's solution blocks spammers, scammers, robocallers and cybercriminals at the network edge before they have a chance to reach the agent call flow. Utilizing five distinct layers of unwanted call detection technologies that includes a unique "do no harm" voice CAPTCHA for additional call vetting, Voice Traffic Filter elevates the integrity of the traffic flowing through the organization's voice channel for maximum contact center performance, customer experience, and organizational security. With Voice Traffic Filter, agents spend significantly less time on wasteful, distracting, KPI-impacting calls and more time providing timely, high-quality service to the callers that matter.

"In the U.S., 5.4 billion robocalls are made each month, and vishing attacks are up 550%," notes Chuck French, Mutare's Chief Growth Officer. "These unwanted calls are a detriment to customer experience, call initiation, agent productivity and the contact center's overall performance, so dealing with this growing scourge has become a critical business issue. When real customers are unable to get the help they need and expect because agents are tied up handling no-value spoof, dead air, robocalls or fraud calls, customer satisfaction plummets and the customer experience is degraded. What's more, we're finding that a large percentage of those callers have criminal intent as they see the customer support agent as a convenient gateway to valuable organizational and customer data. Contact centers are looking for their CCaaS provider to help them solve this problem."

Mutare's application is now available with Genesys Cloud CX™, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API- first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

"It is our mission to bring an end to the damaging effect of both nuisance and nefarious calls by offering our award-winning Voice Traffic Filter solution to the CCaaS market," said French. "We are absolutely thrilled about what this partnership means for us, Genesys, and the customers we mutually serve."

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of the Voice Traffic Filter, visit our AppFoundry listing.

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to make a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

