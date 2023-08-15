Telos Corporation becomes TSA's second official TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today that it is expanding TSA PreCheck® with Telos Corporation, which is now offering TSA PreCheck enrollment services at 10 locations.

Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 15 million passengers.

"TSA PreCheck is a trusted traveler program that improves overall aviation security and provides time and convenience benefits to its members," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "This expansion of enrollment providers will increase the network of locations where applicants may go to complete their TSA PreCheck membership."

"Telos is excited to make TSA PreCheck enrollments accessible to more people where they live, work and shop with the launch of Telos as an authorized enrollment provider," said Telos Chief Executive Officer John B. Wood.

Telos began enrolling its first applicants during trial periods in Annapolis, Md., Chantilly, Va., Ashburn, Va. and Las Vegas. The company will continue to expand enrollment services nationally, offering new convenient locations with expanded hours of operation.

Moving forward, TSA PreCheck members may renew their memberships online with Telos or IDEMIA (TSA PreCheck's original enrollment provider), regardless of who they enrolled with initially.

TSA PreCheck members keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security screening process, and keep their electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags. This also helps TSA PreCheck members get through security screening checkpoints faster; about 99% wait less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide. TSA's wait time benchmarks for TSA PreCheck lanes are under 10 minutes and under 30 minutes for standard lanes. In May, the agency announced that teenagers aged 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen's boarding pass.

Visit the TSA PreCheck program's official website at www.tsa.gov/precheck for more information about renewing or enrolling in the TSA PreCheck Application Program, or to find enrollment locations and pricing information for all TSA PreCheck enrollment providers.

View original content:

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration