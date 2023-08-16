Millennium 9-Time Recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company Award

Keeping Up Long-Standing Recognition for Rapid Growth in Broadband Industry

DELAVAN, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine, the authority on business and entrepreneurship, officially announces Millennium as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company award winner for the year 2023. This prestigious accolade marks the ninth time Millennium, an entrepreneurial powerhouse headquartered in Wisconsin, has secured a coveted spot on this exclusive list.

Millennium's unwavering commitment to broadband clients throughout America has driven its rapid expansion and this award is a testament to the remarkable growth and innovation demonstrated by Millennium while conducting business in a highly competitive environment.

James Kyle , founder and CEO of Millennium, celebrates this achievement.

"I am so honored that Millennium is included on Inc.'s exclusive list for the ninth time. As I reflect on the years that our team has made this list, I celebrate the countless opportunities this has created for our team, our clients, and the communities we serve," says Kyle.

Since its inception in 2004, Millennium has stood firm on its mission to support broadband network owners and their pursuit to connect communities with high-speed broadband internet. Millennium has brought a wealth of expertise and resources to broadband networks that face logistics and funding challenges.

By supporting network owners in connecting communities to high-speed fiber internet, Millennium is helping close the digital divide and bring health, education, and economic opportunities to rural American communities.

This dedication to client partners has driven Millennium to develop a robust portfolio of enterprise-level solutions, including GIS design and network planning, construction loans, access to grant funding, equipment rentals and leasing, training, and the materials to build broadband networks.

As Millennium celebrates its ninth inclusion in the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list, the company remains focused on pushing the boundaries in the industry and shaping the future of business for its clients.

About Millennium

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Millennium is a forward-thinking and dynamic company known for its commitment to innovation and client satisfaction within the broadband industry. With a proven record since 2004, Millennium offers a wide range of solutions that empower broadband network owners to connect communities with high-speed internet, transforming the digital landscape.

Millennium clients remain first-to-market due to enhanced design and planning, financial guidance and loans, rental equipment, and materials management. Millennium employs over 200 people in 19 dedicated locations across America and serves clients across 90% of the continental US.

Millennium has achieved the MMAC Future 50 3-time Metal, is a nine time 'Fastest Growing Business' Award winner by Inc. 5000 Magazine, and continues to hit the Entrepreneur 360 list. CEO and Founder, James Kyle, was named a 'Rural Broadband Champion' by Inc. Magazine in 2022 and won the Ernst & Young 2022 Midwest 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award.

For more information, visit: www.mymillennium.us

