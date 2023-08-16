OpenFortune Partners with Jackpot.com to Give New Yorkers Free Lottery Tickets

Calling all New Yorkers, your next fortune cookie could potentially be worth millions

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com, the online platform that allows lottery players to securely order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or desktop has partnered with OpenFortune Media, one of the fastest-growing media companies known for its integration of advertising into fortune cookies.

As part of the collaboration, hundreds of thousands of specially branded cookies will be distributed across restaurants and within delivery bags throughout the New York area, giving users the chance to win big. The fortune cookie slips inside contain a QR code link that allows restaurant-goers to scan for a free lottery ticket that can be ordered right from their phone- and could be worth hundreds of millions.

Combining Jackpot.com's recent launch in New York with the cultural ritual of the fortune cookie, this campaign is sure to capture the attention of millions of people, and both brands are hopeful this partnership will bring consumers a lot of luck.

"People put an immense amount of trust in their fortune cookies when playing the lottery, and they've won hundreds of millions because of those lucky numbers. Our partnership allows us to tap into this tradition while giving people tangible opportunities to win real money that could change their lives forever," said Matt Williams, OpenFortune's co-founder and Chief Cookie Officer. "We are truly thrilled to be a part of Jackpot.com's impressive marketing strategy, and join the likes of their large-scale partners, like the New York Yankees."

Jackpot.com allows New Yorkers to order tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto, and Pick 10.

"Our partnership with OpenFortune will bring even more fun and excitement to the cherished fortune cookie custom," said Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna. "Together, we'll be able to connect more consumers with our convenient and secure online lottery courier platform. We are continuing to find new ways to further elevate the player experience, and we hope to see more lucky New Yorkers break open their ticket to a potentially life-changing prize."

Those in the New York area should keep an eye out for these special cookies in their favorite restaurants and food delivery bags. Who knows, their next fortune cookie could change their life!

For more information about OpenFortune and the partnership, please visit openfortune.com.

About OpenFortune Media

OpenFortune Media is a media platform that connects brands to consumers at scale – via fortune cookies. Our clients' branded fortune cookies are distributed to over 47,000 restaurants and delivery platforms nationwide. Through our mass distribution network and sophisticated targeting capabilities, OpenFortune reaches the hands, hearts, and minds of up to 135M consumers every month. Optimism, creativity, and tradition are at OpenFortune's core.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in New York, Texas, and Ohio, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

