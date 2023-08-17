GroundTruth Recognized as Best Geolocation Platform in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Awards Program Recognizes Standout Advertising Technology That Is Driving Tangible Outcomes

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth, a leading media platform company powered by real-world behaviors, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Geolocation Platform" award in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization, the award program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.

"GroundTruth exemplifies breakthrough innovation by showcasing the transformative effect that leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven strategies based on real-world behaviors can have on driving tangible outcomes for marketers. The Company's wide array of powerful functionalities empower marketers to maximize the impact of their campaigns," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "By utilizing precise audience targeting and leveraging real-world behaviors, brands can ensure their marketing efforts are focused on the most relevant and receptive audience segments. Precise targeting from the start of a campaign results in reaching marketing goals."

GroundTruth's media platform allows brands to harness real-world behaviors like visitation to generate real business results, such as measured foot traffic through CTV, mobile, and other digital mediums. With its onscreen interactivity and built-in call-to-action, GroundTruth ads give marketers a way to immediately interact with consumers and measure the effectiveness that it has on driving online and offline visits.

"The number one priority for marketers right now is driving measurable business growth," said Brandon Rhoten, CMO of GroundTruth. "Marketers depend on us to connect the dots between media spend and real business results. We thank MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing our media platform and its ability to drive foot traffic, media efficiency, and ultimately achieve real business objectives."

Powering GroundTruth's media platform is its proprietary mapping technology, Blueprints, designed specifically for location-based advertising. Blueprints make it possible for marketers to create and execute ad campaigns that precisely target relevant audiences and generate real business results like in-store visitation. With a database of over four million Blueprints, marketers have the confidence that their campaigns are capturing in-store visitation accurately.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is a media company that turns real-world behavior into marketing that delivers real business results. Using observed real-world consumer behavior, like location and purchase data, it creates targeted advertising campaigns across all screens for advertisers. GroundTruth then measures how consumers respond to the campaigns – including if they physically show up to a location or website – to understand the real business results generated by a brand's advertising. GroundTruth's proprietary Location, Place, and Visitation data sets are accredited by the Media Ratings Council and trusted by thousands of brands and their agencies. Learn more at GroundTruth.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

