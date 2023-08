Keurig Dr Pepper to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that Robert Gamgort, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 6, 2023 at 8:15AM ET.

Access to a live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a recorded version of the event, as well as a transcript, will be made available through the Investors section of KDP's website.

Investor Contacts:

Jane Gelfand

T: 888-340-5287 / jane.gelfand@kdrp.com

Chethan Mallela

T: 888-340-5287 / chethan.mallela@kdrp.com

Media Contact:

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.