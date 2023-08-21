Paysend Launches Breakthrough Advertising Campaign

London-based fintech, Paysend launches its first-ever above-the-line advertising campaign in the United States.

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paysend, a leading global digital money transfer platform, today announces the launch of its groundbreaking advertising campaign set to hit the United States on August 21st. The comprehensive campaign will target the 60m Hispanic community living in the United States who regularly send money to family across Latin America, representing the largest money transfer corridor in the world.

The initial phase of the campaign will include two TV commercials, multiple TV program sponsorships, national and local radio advertising, podcast sponsorship, and extensive social and digital advertising, all in Spanish. With more than 60 TV commercials scheduled to air in the first week across the U.S., this campaign is poised to establish Paysend as a household brand within the Hispanic community.

Chief Marketing Officer at Paysend, Rupert Bedell commented "This campaign is a significant milestone for Paysend for us to build the brand in the U.S. and disrupt the market with a competitive alternative. The upbeat campaign centres on the joy of sending money home to loved ones, and we're looking forward to seeing how it performs."

The company's entry onto the U.S. financial landscape is poised to revolutionise the way the 60 million strong Hispanic community, representing 20% of the U.S. population, sends money to support their families across Latin America. Paysend enables users to send money directly to Visa and Mastercard debit cards, bank accounts, and for cash pick-up in select countries, providing a fast, low-cost, and safe alternative to traditional remittance methods.

For launch, Paysend's money transfer will be fee-free to Latin America. This approach drastically undercuts the market, where transfer fees for competitors typically range between $3 and $10. By removing the transfer fee, Paysend seeks to capture a significant share of the $150 billion annual remittance payments from the Spanish-speaking community in the U.S.

Backing up the advertising blitz, Paysend has doubled the size of its Spanish-speaking customer service team operating in the region, and significantly increased its Spanish-language paid search investments to cater to the growing demand for their services.

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next-generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.



