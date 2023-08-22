COPPER FIT™ ANNOUNCES CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, STRUAN COLEMAN, MD, PhD

Dr. Struan Coleman brings his medical expertise to the Copper Fit team

WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, copper-infused active lifestyle brand, Copper Fit™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Struan Coleman, MD, PhD, world-renowned board-certified orthopedic surgeon as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Coleman is an Associate Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery, the #1 orthopedic hospital in the United States. He holds an MD from Columbia, BA from Harvard and in addition, a PhD from Oxford.

Copper Fit believes everyone deserves the level of support and expertise elite athletes receive to maximize performance, prevent injuries, and shorten recovery time. Dr. Coleman specializes in sports medicine and sports-related injuries to the hip, knee, and shoulder. He uses his experience in joint, muscular, and connective tissue health to provide medical and scientific guidance in research and product development for the Copper Fit brand.

As one of the most knowledgeable and prominent in his field, Dr. Coleman embodies the Copper Fit mission of empowering people to stay active and enjoy life every day. "We continue to add innovation and technology to enhance the performance of Copper Fit products. We believe that Dr. Coleman with his incredible credentials will help take our products to the next level," says Anand Khubani, CEO and Founder of Copper Fit.

Copper Fit designs products that provide comfort and performance at any age. Dr. Coleman is at the cutting edge of his field, just like Copper Fit, and this synergy promises new innovations in compression technology and joint support.

