GENIUSBOS LAUNCHED TO FOCUS ON BALANCE OF SYSTEMS FOR THE ELECTRICAL ENERGY INDUSTRY

GENIUSBOS LAUNCHED TO FOCUS ON BALANCE OF SYSTEMS FOR THE ELECTRICAL ENERGY INDUSTRY

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeniusBOS announced today the formation of the company with the goal of delivering superior quality balance of systems components and transformers serving the renewable and traditional energy industry.

GeniusBOS logo (PRNewswire)

Recent energy industry trends have influenced GeniusBOS' mission to deliver greater value and service towards accelerating the development of the energy infrastructure of tomorrow. Working closely with their customers, GeniusBOS is committed to tackling those challenges in the marketplace by focusing on quality, lead time and value pricing.

About GeniusBOS

GeniusBOS provides balance of systems products for specialized segments of the energy industry worldwide.

Contact:

GeniusBOS

info@geniusbos.com

www.geniusbos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GeniusBOS