The Hershey Company Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best-in-State Employers for 2023

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today was named to the Forbes list of America's Best-in-State Employers in Pennsylvania 2023 ranking 33. The company also appears for the first time on the list for Virginia. Forbes cited the company's 'north star of goodness,' which is behind giving employees competitive pay, career development programs, flexible working arrangements and generous parental leave for both salaried and shift workers, among the reasons for landing on the list.

"Inspired by a shared purpose, our employees are motivated each day to make more moments of goodness with our consumers. This simple, yet profound, purpose underpins every decision we make as a company and as a result has an exponential impact on our ~20,000 employees," said Chris Scalia, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at The Hershey Company. "It is this exact purpose and our people-first strategy that makes us a great place to work, ensuring everyone can learn, grow and thrive."

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, companies recognized were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States and are grouped into one of the 25 industry sectors. Employers with operations in more than one state can also be ranked in multiple states.

The evaluation is made on a state-by-state basis based on three distinct criteria: in-state indirect recommendations, national in-industry indirect recommendations and direct recommendations. Furthermore, employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics of e.g. working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

The Hershey Company invests significantly in people-centric programs and initiatives including competitive pay and benefits, industry-leading parental leave for both salaried and plant employees, a culture of listening, flexibility, meaningful work and career development and mentorship. In addition to significant investments in its people, it's the small, meaningful daily interactions with coworkers, common love for and pride in the company's brands, moments of fun and togetherness and its shared sense of community that galvanizes the company's culture.

"Our entire team rallies around the effort to make Hershey a place where our employees feel pride in the work they do, feel appreciated by the company they do it for, and in the collaboration and teamwork with the people they do it with," said Scalia. "At the end of the day, we place our people at the center of everything we do so that they value The Hershey Company as much as we value them."

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people, and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including Skinny Pop, Pirate's Booty, and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically, and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

