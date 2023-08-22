Transnetyx Expands Offering with Genetic Sequencing Through Acquisition of Laragen

Transnetyx's leadership in the automated genetic testing market will provide scientific researchers unparalleled access to Laragen's differentiated genetic sequencing offering.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transnetyx, a global leader in outsourced genetic services, announced the acquisition of Laragen, a sequencing and genetic services company in Culver City, CA. The addition of Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS) services to the Transnetyx solution suite will ultimately improve access to cutting-edge genetic services for leading research institutes around the world.

The acquisition of Laragen furthers the Transnetyx mission to ensure that every researcher in the world has the most efficient path to discovery. Laragen sequencing services enable cutting-edge research at leading government and academic research institutes, including the NIH, UCLA, Caltech, and USC.

Transnetyx focuses on enabling researchers to control for biological variability in their experiments, facilitating ethical and responsible research practices. Transnetyx offers a full suite of tools that advance scientific research reproducibility and replicability and provides evidence-based education and thought leadership to promote the advancement of laboratory practices. To learn more about Transnetyx's genetic service and software solutions, inquire at transnetyx.com/contact-us.

Transnetyx and Laragen have both served researchers for over two decades. "I believe Laragen is a perfect fit for Transnetyx," stated Bob Bean, CEO of Transnetyx. "Transnetyx has built highly accurate, automated testing solutions and a cohesive distribution network, which will allow us to provide researchers unparalleled access to Laragen's enhanced sequencing services."

For Laragen, the synergies are also obvious. Laragen President Dr. Jinliang Li is excited about the impact of this partnership on the research community. "By combining our specialized knowledge and resources, we believe we will be able to develop new solutions that will drive science and drug discovery forward," said Dr. Li.

Laragen will continue to offer its services directly for the foreseeable future. The companies are working to develop a phased plan that targets optimization and integration of services. To utilize Laragen genetic testing services, call +1 800-593-6393 or send an email to info@laragen.com.

Transnetyx provides pre-clinical resources, technology, and data that prioritize the accuracy of results so researchers can rely on the efficacy of their discoveries. By bringing cutting-edge solutions, Transnetyx creates efficiencies that eliminate unnecessary work, accelerate discovery, and ensure reproducibility. The Transnetyx portfolio of products and services work in concert to enable responsible, reproducible research. Transnetyx employees are unified in service of the company's mission to provide the most efficient path to discovery for researchers across the globe. For more information, visit Transnetyx.com.

Laragen, Inc was founded in 1995 with the sole intention of making the highest quality DNA sequencing and genotyping laboratory in the industry. The Laragen team is dedicated to delivering impeccable quality, fast turnaround times, and exemplary customer support for its research testing services. For more information, visit Laragen.com.

