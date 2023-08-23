Dealerware, Tekion partnership saves time with self-service check-in, automated repair order tracking

Integrating dealer management systems and courtesy loaner fleet software allows customers to complete paperless, self-service check-ins.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every minute a customer spends waiting in a dealership service department puts that dealer's customer satisfaction scores at risk. Every minute saved increases the likelihood that a customer will return for future service and future vehicle purchases.

"The Tekion and Dealerware integration makes us more efficient," said Brendan Harrington , President, Autobahn Motorcars.

An integration between Dealerware, the dealership mobility experts, and Tekion , innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive ecosystem, simplifies the overall service scheduling experience, including loaner vehicle reservations, to save customers and service department employees time at check-in.

"The Tekion and Dealerware integration makes us more efficient. We're not logging into different systems, we're not keeping track of paper contracts, and if a customer needs a loaner vehicle, it only takes an extra minute or minute and a half to get a car and do a quick walkaround — their information is pre-populated on a contract that we can text to them," said Brendan Harrington, President, Autobahn Motorcars in Fort Worth, TX.

The Tekion and Dealerware partnership utilizes Dealerware API to automate the flow of customer information between Tekion DMS and Dealerware's courtesy loaner management platform. That automation has helped Harrington in his mission to continue transforming customer experiences.

"Integrations like this are so needed as the fixed operations world goes fully digital," Harrington said. "We now do a 100% paperless contract, our customers are doing the whole check-in and loaner pickup process in under 2 minutes, and we can seamlessly charge our customers for gas usage, tolls or excess time, all with no awkward confrontation between our team and the customer."

"Dealerware created our API to simplify the software experience for dealer fixed operations. There are thousands of businesses working to make service departments faster, but more software doesn't always equal more speed," said Mark Halsell, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dealerware. "Partnerships like this one prove that a shared dedication to simplifying and integrating the various dealership software platforms has a positive impact for dealerships, and especially for their customers."

"We're happy to offer this integration alongside Dealerware to our Dealer Partners," said George Kang, Senior Vice President of Delivery and Integrations at Tekion. "Tekion is always looking for opportunities to partner with technology providers who are focused on improving efficiency and customer experience."

About Dealerware

The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for thousands of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, over 30 OEM brands. For more information, please visit www.dealerware.com .

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 2,500 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com .

