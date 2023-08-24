AccessFlow Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, is thrilled to announce that their Access Management and Governance product AccessFlow has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). According to us, this recognition further validates Alcor's commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions and showcase expertise in the rapidly evolving IGA market.

AccessFlow IGA is a SOC 1 Type 1 certified, self-service access management and governance product built on the ServiceNow® platform that helps organizations in achieving automated, centralized, and compliant Access Management. As a Built on Now application, AccessFlow IGA provides the performance, security, and GUI of the ServiceNow® platform - designed and tested for fast, agile, secure, resilient, and connected digital transformation.

Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities, has included AccessFlow in its Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration, which we believe identifies key players in the IGA landscape.

"We are delighted to be recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for IGA. We remain committed to continuous innovation, leveraging the latest technologies, and listening to our customers' feedback," said Monisha Singh, Chairperson and Senior Principal at Alcor. " According to us, this acknowledgment reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team in developing top-of-the-line IGA solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers."

"AccessFlow IGA provides organizations with robust identity and access management capabilities, empowering them to efficiently manage permissions, and access rights across various entities. Our solution not only bolsters user lifecycle management but also ensures compliance with regulatory frameworks, and safeguard businesses from potential risks," said Sunita Gulia, Director – Product Development at Alcor.

To learn more about Alcor's industry-leading solution AccessFlow IGA and how it can help your organization achieve unparalleled IGA and efficiency, please visit AccessFlow Webpage or download the application from the ServiceNow App Store.

For more information about Alcor, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Gartner, Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration, Published 14 July 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Oracle® Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEye™ and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

