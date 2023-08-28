Bright Pattern Partners with MoData in South Africa to Transform CX and AI Capabilities

Bright Pattern has officially developed a trusted partnership with MoData to create a seamless customer experience through the delivery of world class CX with an emphasis on emerging digital and AI technologies.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern has partnered with MoData to dramatically transform the world of CX for innovative companies throughout Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa through futuristic digital and AI capabilities. MoData provides digital consulting advice, implementation, and services for companies who are looking to expand the customer experience to match today's new digital and mobile world.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

Bright Pattern and MoData partner to advance CX via contact center software throughout Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa.

MoData allows companies to leverage and extend its existing solutions while adding new digital and AI technologies in a fast and seamless process. It combines AI expertise and evolving technologies with Bright Pattern – the easiest-to-use and highest-rated contact center – for companies in Africa. Coupling AI with Bright Pattern's advanced technology allows MoData to provide companies four key capabilities to significantly improve their customer experience.

Omnichannel Conversations

Easy, seamless omnichannel conversation across both voice and digital channels for agents and customers. Connect to customers via voice and digital channels: voice, webchat, email, SMS, chatbots, and messengers – WhatsApp, Facebook, LINE, etc.

Omnichannel Quality Management (Omni QM)

Monitor 100% of interactions on every single channel and allow managers or supervisors to review, assess, and score an agent's performance to improve CX.

Omni-Enterprise CX™

Ability for any employee to connect on voice or digital channels via Bright Pattern Mobile App.

Conversational AI & Automation

Humanize digital interactions for the end-user customer and intuit through natural AI capabilities. Now, take your digital adoption initiatives to the next level through contextual, conversational, interactive, and intelligent automation.

"At MoData, we are excited about this partnership with Bright Pattern. Our MoData Interactive Digital Customer Enterprise 360 Ecosystem is a unique blend of critical CX technologies that combine Omnichannel Contact Centre, Workforce Management, Quality Assurance and Speech Analytics, all underpinned by Conversational AI and Business Applications to provide the most comprehensive customer engagement management methodology available in modern customer communications today," said Brendan van Staaden, Managing Executive of MoData.

"Bright Pattern brings the magic of true cloud maxi-channel customer contact solutions to round off this brilliant ecosystem. With this powerful solution in our toolkit, MoData will continue to drive innovation and customer service delivery excellence through listening, understanding, and delivering in our world of customer service expertise."

"Bright Pattern is eager to work with MoData to unite our advanced contact center capabilities with its customer experience technologies," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "With this partnership and synergy, we're excited to push forward CX in a new space that has a need for both of our proficiencies."

Who Are Our Target Markets?

Mid-size and enterprise-level banks, financial institutions, and investment companies across Africa that are looking to digitize and automate their entire customer experience journey.

Why Bright Pattern and MoData?



Stay at the forefront of innovation and exceptionalism with Bright Pattern Omni-Enterprise CCaaS and MoData AI automation and consulting services

In-region support and expertise

Highest-rated contact center by customers

Fastest and easiest-to-deploy contact center in the industry – half the industry average per customer reviews and Frost & Sullivan

Real, reliable results – committed to providing a 99.999% uptime

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

About MoData

MoData (https://modata.com) is a South African software and services operation bent on service excellence and provides innovative digital automation and data-driven solutions to businesses in the banking, insurance, and mobile/telco industries. MoData's solutions help businesses to digitize their operations, improve customer service, improve revenue, and reduce costs. With over thirty years of experience in the fintech industry, MoData has a strong track record of providing innovative, customer centric solutions, used by many of the leading financial institutions in South Africa and Africa. MoData is a customer-focused and service led company offering a flexible approach and fast enablement to customers serious about digital adoption.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern