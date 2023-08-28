IAC Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Larry Vano as Chief Procurement Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Automotive Components Group (IAC Group), a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, announced the addition of Larry Vano to its executive leadership team as the Chief Procurement Officer. This strategic appointment underscores IAC Group's commitment to driving growth, enhancing profitability, and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

"Leveraging Larry's extensive expertise and innovative strategies to enhance operational efficiency and drive positive change will undoubtedly strengthen IAC Group's position in the market," said Kevin Baird, CEO of IAC Group. "His dedication to organizational transformation and talent development aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

Over the span of his career, Vano has successfully executed a number of leading, significant global transformations of procurement, including the introduction of new global commodity and program purchasing models, augmenting global capabilities, and bringing a fresh approach to strategic sourcing and risk and opportunity transparency.

"I'm genuinely excited to join IAC Group as Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer. The company's reputation for being at the forefront of automotive interior solutions and their commitment to innovation and excellence is truly commendable," said Vano. " I'm eager to leverage my experience and contribute to the next chapter of IAC Group's success story."

Vano has spent a significant portion of his career in the automotive industry, primarily with Lear Corporation, holding various leadership roles in purchasing, most recently as the VP of Global Purchasing, Seating, cost, program management, and sales.

About IAC

Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. Employing nearly 18,000 people, IAC Group is a multi-billion dollar global manufacturing company that operates in 55 locations, including more than 40 manufacturing facilities in 17 countries. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.

