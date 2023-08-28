iQIYI North America Celebrates 3rd year Anniversary and Launches "The Rap of China" Global Audition

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced its North American office's 3rd Anniversary celebration at the Toronto's Fan Expo was well received. The offline event has attracted over 125,000 visitors as the Company showcased its vast library of high-quality Asian entertainment from August 24 to 27 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

"We are excited to celebrate our 3rd year anniversary with our fans at Toronto's Fan Expo this year. This event serves as an excellent platform for us to engage with our local audiences and highlight iQIYI's top-notch Asian content, featuring many exclusive titles for our North American viewers," said Leo Geng, Senior Vice President of iQIYI. "Over the past three years, we have taken immense pride in delivering the beloved Asian content to a more global audience. Moving forward, it's vital that we maintain our focus on innovation and inspiration. This year, iQIYI has continuously expanded its operations in overseas markets including Mexico, Australia and Europe."

At this year's Fan Expo, enthusiasts from across the country visited iQIYI's innovative booth. Participants collected stamps from various stations to win gifts and membership cards. The creative photo booth provided visitors with the opportunity to snap Polaroid photos with their favorite artists' image in the dramas, including Esther Yu and Dylan Wang from the popular iQIYI original drama Love Between Fairy and Devil. Furthermore, over 15 local influencers were invited to live broadcast the event to their fans worldwide.

Having distributed domestic content overseas since 2017, iQIYI has continued to generate high-quality growth overseas with both its rich library of premium Chinese content and tailored original local productions. To date, iQIYI international services have distributed 7000+ episodes, which are accessible globally across 191 countries and regions, and supports up to 12 languages in UI, subtitles, and dubbing.

An exciting slate to come

This summer, iQIYI has unveiled an impressive slate of original Asian dramas, catering to a wide range of genres and preferences. From captivating traditional costume, to modern romance, and suspense drama, there is something for everyone in the must-watch collection.

The lineup includes iQIYI's workplace drama, Imperfect Victim, starring international superstar Zhou Xun as a lawyer, and Exclusive Fairy Tale, a high school drama featuring Jun (also known as Wen Junhui), a member of the popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN. The detective drama Mystery Lotus Casebook is another highly anticipated release. Currently, the light-hearted comedy drama Love You Seven Times, produced by the creators of last summer's blockbuster drama series Love Between Fairy and Devil, has emerged as the second most-watched drama on iQIYI North America platform. Featuring Yang Chaoyue and Ryan Ding in lead roles, is the perfect addition to your summer viewing list.

Following the summer of must-see dramas, iQIYI unveils exciting and diverse lineup this fall in North America. These upcoming Chinese dramas are accompanied with an all-star cast, including the shows of Allen Ren and Lareina Song in The Demon Hunter's Romance, Johnny Huang's firefighter drama Bright Eyes in the Dark and several modern suspense dramas starring Wei Daxun, Han Geng, Nie Yuan and many other veteran actors. Adding an element of excitement and suspense to the lineup, iQIYI brings thrilling suspense dramas such as Spy Game, The Fearless and The Source Of River.

Additionally, for those favour dramas like the Imperfect Victim, they can look forward to the broadcast of The Fearless! The modern legal drama starring Rayzha Alimjan, Wayne Wang, and Nina Chuo focuses on the growth of a young female lawyer, connecting to popular social cases and topics such as divorce cases, property lawsuits and financial leverage.

The global audition of The Rap of China

In addition to the must-see drama series, iQIYI North America is excited to announce the popular original reality music show The Rap of China, a Chinese competition show of next big Rap Star, in the regions of America, Oceania, and Europe. The highly anticipated reality show returns for another season in 2024, providing an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring rappers from all corners of the globe to break into the world of hip-hop.

Since the launch of The Rap of China in 2017, iQIYI has provided career opportunities for many excellent rap artists, and fostered the expansion of rap music in China. iQIYI has the vision to extend to its global market to find the next big star.

The top three winners of the global audition can advance directly to the recording of the 60-second competition round of the show in China. Interested participants can go to www.iq.com for more information and to register.

Where can users watch iQIYI North America?

iQIYI International offers up to 12 subtitles, and can be downloaded from any app stores or via its website: www.iq.com. iQIYI International is now also available via Smart TV applications so that more global users can gain access to iQIYI's rich content library. A full list of these is provided below:

Samsung Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Google Chromecast

Android phones and tablets

Android TV

iPhones and iPads

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

ROKU TV

iQIYI New Logo

