Kia partner, The Ocean Cleanup, delivers record 55-ton ocean plastic haul

Kia global partner, The Ocean Cleanup, sets a new record for the amount of plastic reclaimed from the world's oceans

55 tons of ocean plastic delivered to Victoria , Vancouver Island, Canada

Plastics will be recycled; proportion to be used in future Kia models under multi-year partnership

Catch delivered to shore from 1.6-million-square kilometer Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) by The Ocean Cleanup's System 002

The Ocean Cleanup announces scale-up to largest-ever System 03 in ongoing mission to remove 90% of floating ocean plastic by 2040

Initiative aligns with Kia's mission to become a sustainable mobility solutions provider

Kia remains committed to more than 20% increase in plastic reuse by 2030 and achievement of carbon neutrality by 2045

View film of record ocean plastic r eclamation here

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia plans to use recycled plastic from a 55-ton haul recently reclaimed from the Pacific Ocean in its new EV models. The record-breaking amount of plastic reclaimed by Kia's global partner, The Ocean Cleanup, marks the next phase in a seven-year global partnership agreed in April 2022 as part of Kia's transformation into a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Kia X The Ocean Cleanup record catch, Victoria (CA)_Haul (PRNewswire)

The Ocean Cleanup, the international non-profit project with the mission of ridding the oceans of plastic, landed its plastic catch at Victoria, Vancouver Island, Canada. The record catch was removed from the Pacific Ocean using The Ocean Cleanup's System 002 extraction technology following a voyage through the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP).

Kia X The Ocean Cleanup record catch, Victoria (CA)_Boilersuits (PRNewswire)

Recycling of the plastic will begin shortly, and Kia will use a proportion of the material in future models. This policy aligns with Kia's commitment to provide sustainable mobility solutions that have a measurable impact on achieving sustainability at scale.

Kia X The Ocean Cleanup record catch, Victoria (CA)_EV6 GT (PRNewswire)

Charles Ryu, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Brand & CX Division at Kia Corp., commented: "The record catch of plastic brought to shore by The Ocean Cleanup is tangible proof of how technology can deliver sustainable solutions at scale. Initiatives such as this one perfectly align with Kia's transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider and our Plan S strategy, through which we embrace the needs of our customers and the protection of our environment by acting as a responsible corporate citizen."

