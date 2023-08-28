Wherehouse Beverage Company Announces New Executive Hires

PENNSBURG, Pa., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wherehouse Beverage Company, makers of WYNK and COUNTDOWN THC beverages, today announced the hire of two key executives to join its senior leadership team.

Sol Clahane , Chief Commercial Officer – Sol has more than two decades of experience in strategic planning, customer management, revenue growth management and sales operations. She has held numerous senior leadership positions within the cannabis and beverage industries. She is the founder of Boardroom Brew Beverage Consulting and former board member of Storz and Bickel. During her time at Canopy Growth, Sol oversaw all commercial operations and brands available in the U.S. market. Prior to Canopy Growth, Sol served as Vice President and General Manager of U.S. chains for Pernod-Ricard, where she led the strategic planning for channel and customer development as well as customer marketing, shopper insights and category management.





Phil McFarland , General Manager, THC Beverages – Phil is a sales, marketing and hospitality executive with 25 years of experience building iconic regional and global brands. Phil most recently served as vice president of strategic business transition at Canopy Growth, supporting the development and growth of Canopy USA and its portfolio of brands. Phil has extensive experience in the beer industry, having served as general manager of Half Acre Beer Company. While there, he was responsible for strategic business planning, product innovation and business operations across marketing, sales, production, retail and hospitality.

"We are pleased to welcome Sol and Phil to Wherehouse Beverage and have them share in our mission to build a next-generation beverage company," said Angus Rittenburg, COO of Wherehouse Beverage Co. "They both bring deep industry insights and innovative thinking to their roles, helping us grow our flagship THC beverage brands, WYNK and COUNTDOWN, and creating new beverage experiences for emerging lifestyles."

"The beverage industry is ever-changing, particularly with the emergence of THC-infused beverages," said Sol Clahane, Chief Commercial Officer, Wherehouse Beverage Co. "As a whole, the industry hasn't been able to keep up with changing consumer needs. Brands such as WYNK and COUNTDOWN are uniquely positioned for the value and utility they provide to consumers. I see tremendous opportunity for growth and consumer engagement with these brands."

Added Phil McFarland, General Manager of THC Beverages, Wherehouse Beverage Co., "My experience in the cannabis and craft beer industries will parlay nicely into my new role at Wherehouse Beverage, where quality, consistency, taste and potency are paramount."

About Wherehouse Beverage:

Founded in 2023, Wherehouse Beverage Company is a next-generation beverage company focused on creating functional beverages that provide value and utility to consumers. The company's best-selling THC beverages WYNK and COUNTDOWN are expertly crafted using nanoemulsion technology and precision dosing to create a predictably smooth onset and experience.

