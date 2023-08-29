Fall-ing for Cinnamon Crunch: Panera Introduces New Cinnamon Crunch Bagel Breakfast Sandwich and the Return of the Cinnamon Crunch Latte

New Blood Orange Charged Splash also joins Panera's beverage lineup as a zero-sugar option for guests and Unlimited Sip Club members

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera celebrates its seasonal fall menu drop with the return of its signature Cinnamon Crunch Latte and the debut of the new Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide starting August 30. Priced at $6.79 – $7.79, this new breakfast sandwich brings together Black Forest Ham, scrambled egg, aged white cheddar and salt and pepper on a toasted Cinnamon Crunch Bagel for an irresistible combination to kickstart your morning. Panera also expanded its beverage lineup this week with the launch of the new, zero-sugar Blood Orange Charged Splash, perfect for those Panera fans still holding on to summer.

"For years we've seen how much our guests love our Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, and it inspired us to create a sandwich with a sweet and savory combination that is delicious for breakfast and pairs perfectly with our Cinnamon Crunch Latte," said Claes Petersson, Head Chef and Chief Food Innovation Officer, Panera Bread. "Whether it is the warm, spicy flavors of cinnamon or the refreshing Blood Orange natural flavor, Panera's new offerings create a delicious menu for the changing seasons."

In addition to the new breakfast sandwich, Panera is bringing back the much-loved Cinnamon Crunch Latte to its specialty coffee lineup. Inspired by the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, this seasonal beverage perfectly captures the essence of autumn with its warm flavors of cinnamon and espresso. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, the Cinnamon Crunch Latte is the ultimate indulgence for coffee lovers - whether enjoyed piping hot or over ice, this latte is a delightful treat that will satisfy fall cravings. Other fall favorites including Autumn Squash Soup, Turkey Chili and Pumpkin Cookies return to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide this week.

The new Blood Orange Charged Splash offers a boost of caffeine from guarana and green coffee extract and is made with zero sugar due to popular demand. Rounding out the brand's Charged Sip line, the Blood Orange Charged Splash is the latest beverage to join Panera's Unlimited Sip Club offerings. For only $11.99 per month plus tax, Panera's Unlimited Sip Club members have access to the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including coffee, tea, soft beverages, Charged Sips and more.*

MyPanera® members have enjoyed early access to try the Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel and Panera's Cinnamon Crunch Latte since August 21 and can still do so today ahead of the national launch tomorrow. This exclusive early access perk is just one of the many benefits of joining the MyPanera Rewards program, which offers personalized rewards, surprises, and exclusive access to new menu items before the general public.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of July 25, 2023 there were 2,140 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

