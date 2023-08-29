VARSITY SPIRIT TEAMS UP WITH SIMPLE MODERN TO DESIGN CO-BRANDED DRINKWARE BENEFITING ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL®

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps, and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit, and achievement recognition – is proud to announce a unique collaboration with Simple Modern, a leading omnichannel drinkware and consumer packaged goods company.

Varsity Spirit and Simple Modern have formed a multi-faceted relationship that will provide specialty custom products to Varsity's cheer and dance customers, anchored by a collaborative, limited edition, co-branded drinkware line that will be sold on Varsity Spirit's online store at shop.varsity.com during September. For every St. Jude tumbler sold, Varsity Spirit and Simple Modern will make a joint $5 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to raise funds to combat childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

While the St. Jude drinkware line anchors the collaboration, Simple Modern and Varsity Spirit will also work together to create elevated drinkware products throughout the rest of 2023, providing customers with an enhanced on-site buying experience.

"This collaboration is an incredible testimony to how Varsity's Spirit's customers can have an enhanced experience by partnering with leading brands like Simple Modern. Together, we can increase awareness of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we are thrilled to partner on this amazing initiative to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Varsity Spirit's mission of creating memorable experiences for young people fully aligns with Simple Modern's mission to give generously, and we are proud of the innovations created to continually elevate student experiences."

Varsity Spirit has been a proud partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2011 and has raised over $12M since the beginning of the partnership. Varsity Spirit continues to implement the Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity Letter Writing Campaign as part of the summer camp curriculum, as well as promote St. Jude Game Day for schools during the school year.

"We are proud to join forces with Varsity Spirit and support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through this innovative, impactful partnership," said Simple Modern Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mike Beckham. "Both of our organizations are driven by generosity and service to the community, and we are excited to offer premium-quality drinkware to some of the nation's top athletes while also making a positive impact in the lives of others."

The collaborative drinkware design to benefit St. Jude is meaningful for Varsity Spirit and Simple Modern. Each $5 donation helps support St. Jude's pledge to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"We are grateful for Varsity Spirit's enthusiasm for making a difference through philanthropic partnerships," said Steve Froehlich, Chief Revenue Officer for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This collaboration allows those at home to put purpose behind their purchase and help raise funds to accelerate research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Varsity Spirit offers a fully integrated, year-round partnership to engage and connect with spirit leaders, families, and fans through its camps, competitions, National Championship events, online and digital presence, and televised assets. Varsity Spirit partnerships provide brands with the necessary tools to make an impact with a targeted, influential audience in a unique, educational and meaningful environment. To learn more about how a partnership with Varsity Spirit can help drive brand awareness and preference, and generate leads, purchases, and long-term loyalty, visit Varsity Spirit's Corporate Partnerships page.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern is a leading omnichannel drinkware and consumer packaged goods company on a mission to give generously. Founded in 2015 and based in Oklahoma, Simple Modern offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices while also giving at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world. Simple Modern's exceptional and durable products are designed for on-the-go use, inviting customers to "Take Us With You" anywhere and everywhere. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target, Sam's Club, and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern and its mission to give generously, please visit www.simplemodern.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

