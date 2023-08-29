Veriforce Partners with WithU to Make Workplace Wellness More Attainable for Customers

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce, the industry's fastest-growing supply chain risk and compliance management solutions provider, is pleased to announce its newest partner, WithU, a prominent wellness app company. This partnership gives Veriforce customers access to the WithU wellness app, at an exclusive rate, empowering their employees to prioritize health and wellness in their everyday lives.

(PRNewswire)

"At Veriforce, we understand that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce," said Colby Lane , CEO at Veriforce.

In today's fast-paced and demanding work environment, the importance of incorporating health and wellness practices cannot be overstated. Studies have shown that the well-being of employees directly impacts their productivity and overall performance. According to a recent study conducted with 1,600 U.S. workers and HR leaders, a staggering 64% of workers reported struggling with mental or behavioral health issues, resulting in a significant decrease in productivity for 91% of respondents (HR Daily Advisor).

Recognizing the need to support psychological health and safety, Veriforce has partnered with WithU to offer an innovative solution to members of the Veriforce Network. "By leveraging the Veriforce-WithU partnership, Veriforce customers gain access to a wide range of wellness resources, including personalized fitness plans, mental health support, nutrition guidance, and stress management techniques," said Kate Backhouse, Head of Global Partnerships at WithU. "The app's user-friendly interface and intuitive features ensure that employees can easily navigate and find the information and workouts that suit their abilities and time constraints."

And with an exclusive group offer, businesses don't have to break the bank to provide this effective tool. "At Veriforce, we understand that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce," said Colby Lane, CEO at Veriforce. "Our partnership with WithU allows us to go beyond traditional compliance management and empower our customers to prioritize the well-being of their employees. By providing group access to the WithU wellness app, we aim to support our customers in creating a workplace environment that fosters holistic wellness and increased productivity."

For more information about this exclusive offer, visit veriforcenetwork.com/withu. To learn more about the WithU wellness app, please visit withutraining.com.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker level.

As the world's largest supply chain risk management network, Veriforce partners with over 3,200 hiring companies in over 130 countries, serving more than 80,000 contractors, over 7,000 authorized instructors and evaluators, and millions of individual workers. This network makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce. Company offices are in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. For more information, visit veriforce.com.

About WithU:

Launching in 2020, WithU is an award-winning fitness app that motivates members to prioritize their well-being. The app's world-class coaching supports everybody, from those lacking the motivation to start their fitness journey to those looking for inspiration to maintain one. Founded in London by Steve Clarke, Tech Entrepreneur, Tim Benjamin, British Olympian, and Kaleigh Scott, ex-David Beckham Ventures, WithU now has hundreds of thousands of members globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veriforce, LLC