Alfa Romeo Announces Return of the Legendary 33 Stradale: Daring to Dream

Alfa Romeo's new limited-edition car follows in the footsteps of an icon in the 1960s and one of the most beautiful cars of all time — the Tipo 33

Alfa Romeo's new limited-edition car follows in the footsteps of an icon in the 1960s and one of the most beautiful cars of all time — the Tipo 33

Design features a perfect balance of proportions, volumes and surface properties — the epitome of Alfa Romeo's necessary beauty

New 33 Stradale is the ideal link between internal combustion and electric powertrain, achieved by tastefully and respectfully reinterpreting the design of the original car

33 Stradale is without compromise in terms of comfort and drivability, including daily commutes

Two powerful options:

Top speed of 206 mph/333 km/h, 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds and braking from 100 km/h to 0 in under 33 m

Two trim levels are available: Tributo and Alfa Corse

After more than 50 years, Alfa Romeo is returning to the world of "fuoriserie" (custom-built) cars, with a limited series of 33 already sold units

Handcrafted at the Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, tailor-made quality standards guarantee obsessive attention to detail. Each car is designed to be a unique, one-off work of art, becoming part of Alfa Romeo history

An unprecedented level of customization: to guarantee the uniqueness of each car, the brand has created the "Bottega," a team of Alfa Romeo professionals who work closely with customers from the onset, to jointly create each car, unique in every detail, including personally signing the chassis number

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale aligns with the brand's history, representing an opportunity of a lifetime for car fans who have found a path to make a dream come true

Alfa Romeo is delighted to announce the rebirth of the "fuoriserie" (custom-built) 33 Stradale, a genuine manifesto of the Italian brand's capabilities – now and in the future – in terms of style and driving experience. With only 33 exclusive units, aligned with a unique artisan process, the new two-seater coupé combines Alfa Romeo's heritage and future as a symbol of noble Italian sportsmanship.

To make a dream come true, the essential ingredient is a good dose of courage and a pinch of healthy madness, the same recipe for the historic car considered by many to be among the most beautiful ever, the 1967 33 Stradale. Today, with the same boldness and vision, the Alfa Romeo team has designed and developed the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, a perfect combination of beauty and technology.

The new 33 provides an exciting driving experience and the immortal charm of an icon to a very small circle of enthusiasts who have been involved from the beginning. The new 33 Stradale was developed at the recently created Alfa Romeo "Bottega," where the brand's designers, engineers and historians initially met with potential buyers to create each car, as in Renaissance artisan boutiques and workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders.

"With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud. Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand's future, in full respect of its unique history," said Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand. "This is the brand's first fuoriserie (custom-built) car since 1969, and I promise it won't be the last."

Necessary beauty

Produced by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, the new 33 Stradale is inspired by the historic 1967 model, with enrichments to the sculptural beauty and design elements from Alfa Romeo's new language of style. The exterior features a perfect balance of proportions, volumes and surface properties to achieve the epitome of Alfa Romeo's necessary beauty.

The forward design has a powerful and muscular stance. Standout features include the iconic shield and complex elliptical-base lighting.

The profile is dynamic and slender, with butterfly doors that feature two large air inlets. The body is projected forward, with surfaces modeled according to Alfa Romeo's formal expression. Corner openings of the doors and the large wraparound sunroof give the driver a unique, aircraft cockpit view. Opening the bonnet and doors enhances the car's theatrical design.

The "brutal" rear design is balanced by the sinuous front with the maximum height located in the middle of the roof, a unique design element. The space expresses the strength of the car courtesy of the truncated tail, a V-shaped graphic and the round taillight clusters.

The beautiful design also slips through the air with aerodynamic efficiency. A Cx of 0.375 at zero Cz is achieved without the aid of active systems.

Two trim levels are available: Tributo and Alfa Corse. The interior is an example of minimalistic design aimed at the greatest possible driving engagement without distracting the driver. The limited number of controls for common systems can be found on the center console.

Directly ahead of the driver is the 3D telescope display, which engages the driver in a first-of-its-kind interaction.

The steering wheel, devoid of all its usual buttons, offers an experience of pure driving pleasure. The cockpit-style instrument panel features controls located at different levels, including overhead, in the lining of the roof. The aviation-inspired dashboard and central tunnel employ materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, leather and Alcantara. Wraparound seats reinterpret those of its forerunner, ensuring comfort and ergonomics. Every detail is designed to create an exclusive and engaging environment, maintaining the aesthetic and technical heritage of the 1967 33 Stradale.

A unique driving experience

The Alfa Romeo team has set the ambitious goal of offering a driving experience as a track car, yet in a model suitable for everyday use on the road, without compromising comfort and safety. Working with F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, the Finnish champion will support the car's tuning at the Balocco Proving Ground in Vercelli province of Italy, thus bringing F1 experience into everyday driving and ensuring Alfa Romeo's unmistakable handling.

The new Alfa Romeo can be fitted with a V-6 twin-turbo engine delivering more than 620 horsepower. Routed through an eight-speed DCT gearbox to the rear wheels, an electronic limited-slip differential assists in putting force to ground.

The optional BEV configuration delivers more than 750 horsepower with a WLTP range of 450 km.

Performance is outstanding in both versions. The top speed is 206 mph/333 km/h with a 0 to 100 km/h time of less than three seconds.

The new 33 Stradale boasts the best of Alfa Romeo engineering, with double-arm, active suspension. A front axle lift system enables the lifting of the front when passing obstacles, such as bumps, rails or when entering parking lots or garages, to avoid damage to the bodywork. The driver can activate this function via the "Assetto" (setup) control on the center console, when driving under 40 km/h. The hydraulic system raises the front axle by nearly 50mm to overcome the obstacle. The system returns to the standard height by manually deactivating the system or when exceeding the set speed limit.

The aluminum H-frame and carbon-fiber monocoque promise rigidity and lightness. To ensure high qualities of rigidity and safety, a roof structure has been engineered in carbon fiber and aluminum, which supports the hinged butterfly doors. The window frames also are made of carbon fiber. Continuing with the lightweight theme, the rear window is made from polycarbonate.

A drive mode selector on the central tunnel has two modes of operation. Strada (road) mode is engaged when the car is started, which ensures comfort and driving pleasure with smooth power delivery, mild pedal sensitivity, compliant suspension and active exhaust valves that will not open below 5,000 rpm. In Pista (track) mode, the customer chooses an adrenaline-fueled, open exhaust valve option with peak power, increased pedal sensitivity and firm suspension for greater handling. Fast Start (launch control) is available via the Quadrifoglio button on the center tunnel. The system works the gearbox, traction control and power delivery to maximize acceleration by avoiding wheel slippage. In Pista mode, the driver can also choose to deactivate the traction control systems.

The Alfa Romeo brake-by-wire system and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes offer a high-level performance stopping power — from 100 km/h to 0 in under 33 m. Control of braking pressure and stability depends on which drive mode is selected. Produced by Brembo for Alfa Romeo, carbon-ceramic brakes guarantee high performance and ensure reactive braking with a reduced fading effect at high temperatures. In the front and rear, the discs are ventilated and perforated with a six-piston monobloc caliper in aluminum in the front and four-piston system in the rear.

