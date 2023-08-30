Kolker Law Firm Secures $150,000 Verdict in Car Accident Case

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolker Law Firm has achieved a significant victory for our client, securing a $150,000 verdict in an auto accident case. The jury awarded the damages after a trial, marking a substantial win for the client who was injured in a collision caused by the defendant's reckless lane change.

The accident occurred when the defendant abruptly changed lanes, causing the plaintiff's vehicle to rear-end the defendant's. This collision resulted in severe shoulder injuries to the plaintiff, leading to surgery five years post-accident.

Despite the clear negligence of the defendant, the insurance company initially refused to pay the $100,000 policy limits. However, they offered to pay the full policy limits just before the trial. This offer was rejected, and the case proceeded to trial.

The jury's decision reaffirms the principle that negligent drivers must be held accountable for the damage they cause. We are pleased with the verdict and feel it accurately reflects the pain and suffering our client endured as a result of the defendant's negligence.

The jury recognized the long-term impact of the client's injuries and awarded $150,000 in damages, significantly more than the original policy limit offered by the insurance company.

This verdict is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fighting for justice for our clients and helping our clients obtain the best possible case results. We will continue to stand up against insurance companies and hold them accountable for fair compensation for accident victims.

