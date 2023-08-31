EVERISE OPENS NEWEST PHILIPPINES SITE IN ARANETA CITY, QUEZON CITY

Expected to bring an estimated 400 jobs to the city

QUEZON CITY, Philippines, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a global leader in transforming customer experience for healthcare and technology businesses, today announced the opening of its newest Philippines site in Araneta City in Quezon City. The new site is part of Everise's plans to expand its operational footprint in the Philippines, tapping on a broader talent pool and providing greater employment accessibility to its employees.

The spacious 7,800 square foot site is located at Cyberpark Tower 1 along Gen. Aguinaldo Avenue. Designed with the modern workspace in mind, the site has a 400-workstation capacity, and features a range of amenities designed to promote collaboration, productivity, and employee wellbeing. The site is designed to foster efficiency and engagement, and features meeting and collaboration spaces, training rooms, an employee lounge, nap rooms, a clinic, as well as a fully outfitted recreational space.

Strategically situated in Araneta City, Quezon City, at the crossroads of key transportation arteries, Everise's newest site allows employees to commute to work easily. This office location links the company to no less than eight major cities in the National Capital Region. Quezon City, known for its vibrant culture and diverse population, is the most populous city in the Philippines, presenting an ideal opportunity to access a ready talent pool.

"Everise has always focused on hiring the right talent in the right places, ensuring they are highly qualified with the right skillsets to serve clients in the long term. Our site at Araneta City is the latest to be launched as part of our right-shoring strategy and allows us to bring our award-winning culture right to the heart of Filipino communities. The site offers a hybrid delivery model to strike the best balance for both our employees and clients to deliver the best service experience," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

"Expansion plans prove that the IT Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry is an indispensable pillar of the Philippine economy. Whenever a major player like Everise expands in our country, it validates our status as a global capital in IT-BPM. Congratulations to Everise and its 16,000-strong champions of customer happiness on your latest opening in the beautiful city of Quezon City," remarked President and CEO of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines Jack Madrid.

Embracing the future of work, Everise's Araneta City site operates on a Hybrid Delivery Model, combining the advantages of an innovative workspace that caters to the evolving needs of modern businesses, with the flexibility of remote work. The blended approach empowers employees to thrive in a workplace that best suits their lifestyles, promoting healthy work-life integration.

Over the years, Everise continues to expand the definitions of great customer experience. The company enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees, as well as external customers. Everise has the highest Glassdoor ratings in the outsourcing industry – 4.8 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor Philippines. It has also attained an industry-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards over the years for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including the HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, and a winner in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards 2023.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service.

With over 16,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high performing, secure, agile and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

