Imagine Robotify Named 2023 Tech Edvocate Award Winner

Imagine Robotify Earns Top Honor as Best Coding App or Tool in 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, a leading provider of digital curriculum solutions in the United States, has been named a 2023 Tech Edvocate Award winner in the Best Coding App or Tool for Imagine Robotify.

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. (PRNewswire)

Imagine Robotify is an accessible, immersive computer science solution for grades 3 and above. Students learn to code by programming virtual robots on a 3D browser-based simulator. They also problem-solve through a "Learn, Create, Compete" instructional design—developing the four Cs of STEM. Learn more about Imagine Robotify here.

"We're thrilled to be honored by the Tech Edvocate Awards with this recognition. This award represents the incredible work of many people at Imagine Learning who are dedicated to creating programs, like Imagine Robotify, that are efficacious and engaging for students," shared Adam Dalton, CEO of Imagine Robotify. "It's our passion to ensure every student knows they can be successful in whatever academic avenue they pursue, whether it's coding or another STEM field they are interested in. We love that Imagine Robotify prepares today's students for the future workforce by teaching critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity skills they'll need to succeed."

The Tech Edvocate Awards were created to highlight the edtech tools, organizations, and individuals that best serve and support today's students and educators. Tech Edvocate Award winners were determined by a panel of edtech thought leaders, PreK-college educators and administrators, and PreK–12 parents. Judges evaluated entries based on whether the developers of the edtech product are in the educational field, whether the product was developed with research and teacher input, whether the product is scalable, flexible, engaging, and unique, and other rigorous qualifications.

