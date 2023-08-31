Veterans Offered Tips and Strategy on Maximizing Disability Benefits at Town Hall Hosted by CCK

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick (CCK) , the country's leading veterans benefit law firm and a national leader in public interest law, hosted a virtual Town Hall offering tips and strategies to veterans who are seeking to maximize their disability benefits. The Town Hall focused on service-disabled veterans who may be eligible for compensation benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

"Veterans earned their benefits. But because of red-tape and an unnecessarily complex and bureaucratic process that many feel they need to navigate alone, too many veterans have been denied compensation that they are owed," said CCK Partner Brad Hennings. "At CCK, our goal is to provide veterans with the tips and best practices for obtaining their rightful benefits. We ensure they are positioned to take full advantage of all the benefits and programs that they've earned through their service."

Hennings, a recognized national leader in veterans law and veterans benefits, described the qualifications for VA disability compensation and how to apply for these benefits. He described the process that veterans must take to establish service connection for their condition, what evidence is required to do so, and how veterans and their families can appeal if VA's decision is unfavorable.

CCK is the largest practicing VA-accredited Veterans Law firm in the country. The attorneys and advocates at CCK have been involved in landmark, precedent-setting cases that have affected real change in VA's processes for veterans seeking disability benefits in the future.

CCK's skilled team has recovered over $1 billion in benefits for disabled veterans since 1999, and has extensive experience advocating for veterans at all stages of the claims process, including representing clients at both the Board of Veterans' Appeals and before the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

More information on VA appeals can be found here: https://cck-law.com/va-claims-and-appeals-process-interactive-tool/

About CCK

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD is a nationwide law firm practicing Veterans Law, ERISA & Long-Term Disability Insurance Litigation, and Bequest Management. CCK has offices in Houston, TX and Providence, RI. More at https://cck-law.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Chenard, Half Street Group (for CCK)

kevin@halfstreetgroup.com

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD (PRNewsfoto/Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD