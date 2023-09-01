Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of KB Kitchen & Bath

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of KB Kitchen & Bath ("KB"). ADG is a leading provider of interior finish products and installation to homebuilders, multi-family developers, and institutional property owners. Based in South Carolina, KB is a cabinet installer and distributor primarily serving the single-family housing market.

"We are thrilled to work with KB and to strengthen ADG's presence in the Carolinas," said Steve Margolius, CEO of Artisan Design Group. "This acquisition will provide ADG with greater coverage of the single-family market and will enhance our cabinet offering in this region."

"Our partnership with ADG will provide us with an exciting opportunity to expand operations alongside an industry leader, allowing us to better serve our customers," said Bob Wilkes, President & CEO of KB Kitchen & Bath.

About Artisan Design Group

ADG is a provider of design, procurement, and installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops, serving homebuilders, multi-family developers and institutional property owners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 160 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 3,400 personnel across 25 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed fifteen acquisitions over the past four years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed twenty-two total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 66 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $22.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $6.1 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

