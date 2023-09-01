StubHub's 2023 NFL Preview: New-Look Raiders Earn Top Spot As #1 In-Demand Team of 2023 Season, Aaron Rodgers Propels Jets Sales

League sales double from 2022, Germany games fuel growing interest abroad

NEW YORK, Sep. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Super Bowl slated to take place in Las Vegas for the first time, the hometown Raiders return to the #1 position for the second time since relocating to the entertainment capital, besting the always top-selling Dallas Cowboys by 30%, who are now at #2. All three New York teams start the season with sales strong enough to make the top ten list, with the Jets accounting for the league's biggest jump in sales, over last season.

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand NFL Teams (PRNewswire)

Key highlights include:

The Raiders climb to #1 : the Vegas team jumps up three spots to land at #1 for the second time.

Cowboys are a consistent force : they've appeared on every StubHub NFL Preview in either the #1 or #2 spot.

Miami rounds out the top 3 : the Dolphins, ranked #3, have climbed six spots on the most in-demand list, from #9.

New York is ready for some football : all three New York teams - New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants - make the in-demand teams list at the same time for the first time ever.

Chiefs ride Super Bowl win into 2023 : the Chiefs see the second biggest jump in sales as they try to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since 2004.

NFL draws strongest global audiences, boosted by international games: buyers for all NFL games this season are coming from 74 different countries, 50% more countries than last season.

"Sales for this NFL season follow this year's trend in surging sales for live events, with double the sales from last season, bolstered by quarterback shuffles and rising international popularity," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Buyers from more than 74 countries have purchased tickets to NFL games this year, indicating tremendous popularity overseas with the Frankfurt and London games attracting buyers from 47 countries, alone; and the Jets, in particular, are trending with 5.5x the sales of last season's start, as they set their season's hopes on Aaron Rodgers."

StubHub's Top 10 Most In-Demand NFL teams of 2023

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 1 for the 2023 season.

StubHub's Top 10 Most In-Demand NFL Games of 2023

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 1 for the 2023 season.

StubHub's Top Trending NFL Teams of 2023

Based on teams with the highest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2023 season, as of September 1 in comparison to sales ahead of the 2022 season. Number indicates the percentage increase in ticket sales.

Full data and insights from the NFL preview can be found at stubhub.com/nflpreview .

About StubHub

StubHub is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in 195 countries in 33 languages and 49 available currencies. With more than 300 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater -- StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StubHub